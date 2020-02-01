Next Race Off

Meetings

13:03 Wetherby Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Wilmot-Smith Memorial Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m,
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner£5,198.002nd£1,526.003rd£763.004th£382.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Easter Gold25
611-6OR: 117D
T: Mrs L WadhamJ: L P Aspell

Promising mare who got off the mark at the seventh attempt in a mares' maiden at Lingfield (2m, heavy) last month. That improved effort when dropping back in trip means she is penalised here, but she's a contender nonetheless.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Emmas Joy32
711-6OR: 124BFD
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton

Won both a point and a bumper on her respective debuts in those disciplines. Also landed a Warwick novices' hurdle on just her second start in this sphere (2m, soft) and looks potentially useful. Narrow defeat last time still an improvement. Claims.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Full Of Surprises35
511-6OR: D
T: N P MulhollandJ: R P McLernon

£65,000 3yo who was easy to back ahead of her debut at Catterick in December, but dotted up (1m7f, soft). Looked potentially useful there. This is clearly tougher, especially under a penalty but she is the least exposed previous winner. Interesting.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Annebelle97
511-0OR:
T: Jennie CandlishJ: Sean Quinlan

Well held in bumper runs at both Bangor and Aintree, the latter seeing her finish last of 13 on soft ground. Half-sister to the useful 2m-2m4f hurdle and chase winner Party Rock, so she may improve over obstacles, but one to watch on hurdles debut.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Backoftheenvelope10
511-0OR:
T: D SkeltonJ: David England

40-1 on debut at Warwick (2m5f, soft) recently, when always towards the rear. Drops in trip this time, but looks in need of more time and experience.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Bravantinat24
511-0OR: D
T: M WalfordJ: Jamie Hamilton

Ran well at Newcastle in an AW bumper last winter, but below that level next time. Was tried on the Flat with little encouragement, but did cause a 100-1 shock back at Newcastle (2m) in December. Hurdles debut, and others make more appeal.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Elysee Star15
511-0OR:
T: M WalfordJ: Brendan Powell

0-28 on the Flat, where her best efforts have been over 6f/7f (stays at least 1m2f). Can only watch on her debut over hurdles.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Lex Eleven45
511-0OR:
T: D SkeltonJ: Conor Shoemark

Showed up well on debut when a 2L second in a Sedgefield bumper (soft) in October. Supported prior to her only run since, but held over 1m6f (soft) at Ludlow. Plenty of jumping success in her pedigree, though likely to be better over further.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Oliver's Betty18
511-0OR:
T: G BoanasJ: Ross Chapman

Well held on sole run for Mick Appleby on the Flat, and it has been a similar story in two hurdles runs since joining this trainer. Others readily preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Set In Stone15
611-0OR:
T: Rebecca MenziesJ: Nathan Moscrop (3)

Multiple turf Flat winner at 1m-1m1f, where she acts well with cut in the ground. Not without promise in two hurdles runs in recent months. Probably up against it here, but will be of more interest in handicaps.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Who What When35
511-0OR:
T: M McGrathJ: Tom Cannon

Made good start in bumpers last winter, winning on debut (1m4f, soft) at Newbury and adding a Listed Market Rasen contest (2m, good) to her tally next time. Respectable debut over hurdles last time, and no surprise to see her make an impact.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Emmas Joy (6/5), Full Of Surprises (13/8), Easter Gold (5/1), Who What When (13/2), Set In Stone (20/1), Bravantina (25/1), Elysee Star (28/1), Lex Eleven (33/1), Annebelle (66/1), Backoftheenvelope (66/1), Oliver's Betty (125/1)

Verdict

An interesting race to open proceedings, with Easter Gold and Emmas Joy perhaps the pick on what we have seen so far. However, FULL OF SURPRISES made a pleasing debut, is the least exposed of that trio and may have more to come here. Who What When looks next best.
  1. Full Of Surprises
  2. Emmas Joy
  3. Easter Gold
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
8
(8)
Me Darlin Chessie
J: Jacqueline Davis
4/1
4
(4)
Castle Smoke
J: Brittany Scampton
15/2
6
(6)
Senor Ricci
J: Maicol Inirio
14/1
5
(5)
Unsung Hero
J: David Cora
16/1
2
(2)
Where's The Ben's
J: Andrew Wolfsont
33/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby