Next Race Off

13:03 Wetherby Sat 1 February 2020
- Wilmot-Smith Memorial Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Class 4)
- 2m,
- 11 Runners
- Winner£5,198.002nd£1,526.003rd£763.004th£382.00
- Surface: Turf
Promising mare who got off the mark at the seventh attempt in a mares' maiden at Lingfield (2m, heavy) last month. That improved effort when dropping back in trip means she is penalised here, but she's a contender nonetheless.
Won both a point and a bumper on her respective debuts in those disciplines. Also landed a Warwick novices' hurdle on just her second start in this sphere (2m, soft) and looks potentially useful. Narrow defeat last time still an improvement. Claims.
£65,000 3yo who was easy to back ahead of her debut at Catterick in December, but dotted up (1m7f, soft). Looked potentially useful there. This is clearly tougher, especially under a penalty but she is the least exposed previous winner. Interesting.
Well held in bumper runs at both Bangor and Aintree, the latter seeing her finish last of 13 on soft ground. Half-sister to the useful 2m-2m4f hurdle and chase winner Party Rock, so she may improve over obstacles, but one to watch on hurdles debut.
40-1 on debut at Warwick (2m5f, soft) recently, when always towards the rear. Drops in trip this time, but looks in need of more time and experience.
Ran well at Newcastle in an AW bumper last winter, but below that level next time. Was tried on the Flat with little encouragement, but did cause a 100-1 shock back at Newcastle (2m) in December. Hurdles debut, and others make more appeal.
0-28 on the Flat, where her best efforts have been over 6f/7f (stays at least 1m2f). Can only watch on her debut over hurdles.
Showed up well on debut when a 2L second in a Sedgefield bumper (soft) in October. Supported prior to her only run since, but held over 1m6f (soft) at Ludlow. Plenty of jumping success in her pedigree, though likely to be better over further.
Well held on sole run for Mick Appleby on the Flat, and it has been a similar story in two hurdles runs since joining this trainer. Others readily preferred.
Multiple turf Flat winner at 1m-1m1f, where she acts well with cut in the ground. Not without promise in two hurdles runs in recent months. Probably up against it here, but will be of more interest in handicaps.
Made good start in bumpers last winter, winning on debut (1m4f, soft) at Newbury and adding a Listed Market Rasen contest (2m, good) to her tally next time. Respectable debut over hurdles last time, and no surprise to see her make an impact.
Emmas Joy (6/5), Full Of Surprises (13/8), Easter Gold (5/1), Who What When (13/2), Set In Stone (20/1), Bravantina (25/1), Elysee Star (28/1), Lex Eleven (33/1), Annebelle (66/1), Backoftheenvelope (66/1), Oliver's Betty (125/1)
- Full Of Surprises
- Emmas Joy
- Easter Gold
