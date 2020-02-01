Meetings

11:00 Machecoul Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Armand Papon Stakes
  • 7f 209y, Good
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner€5,985.002nd€1,900.003rd€950.004th€666.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:11:02:11
1
(8)
Kenzoki232
49-4OR:
7/2
T: J OrtetJ: D Santiago (3)
2
(6)
Ramsesv123
49-2OR:
7/1
T: P FleurieJ: D Boche (3)
3
(5)
Compiegne86
48-13OR:
28/1
T: Mlle L CharitalJ: B Hubert
4
(3)
Vazy Ninian21
48-13OR:
10/1
T: S GouvazeJ: J Nicoleau (6)
5
(1)
American City40
48-13OR:
22/1
T: L GuillouxJ: M Justum (6)
6
(7)
Jamala23
48-12OR:
10/11
T: L BaudronJ: Alex Roussel
7
(2)
Misstic40
48-12OR:
14/1
T: S GouyetteJ: L Boisseau
8
(10)
Good Complicityb18
48-12OR: D
9/1
T: Mme S GavilanJ: M Androuin
9
(11)
Mand Olinn
48-10OR:
22/1
T: P FleurieJ: C Poirier (9)
10
(9)
Melindra Rosetgrib174
48-10OR:
33/1
T: G DumontJ: L Oger (7)
11
(4)
Reve De Chironv114
48-10OR:
40/1
T: Mme M TilletJ: Y Barille

Betting

Forecast

Jamala (10/11), Kenzoki (7/2), Ramses (7/1), Good Complicity (9/1), Vazy Ninian (10/1), Misstic (14/1), American City (22/1), Mand Olinn (22/1), Compiegne (28/1), Melindra Rosetgri (33/1), Reve De Chiron (40/1)

