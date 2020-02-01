Meetings
11:00 Machecoul Sat 1 February 2020
1
(8)
Kenzoki232
49-4OR:
7/2
2
(6)
Ramsesv123
49-2OR:
7/1
3
(5)
48-13OR:
28/1
4
(3)
48-13OR:
10/1
5
(1)
48-13OR:
22/1
6
(7)
Jamala23
48-12OR:
10/11
7
(2)
Misstic40
48-12OR:
14/1
8
(10)
48-12OR: D
9/1
9
(11)
48-10OR:
22/1
10
(9)
48-10OR:
33/1
11
(4)
Reve De Chironv114
48-10OR:
40/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Jamala (10/11), Kenzoki (7/2), Ramses (7/1), Good Complicity (9/1), Vazy Ninian (10/1), Misstic (14/1), American City (22/1), Mand Olinn (22/1), Compiegne (28/1), Melindra Rosetgri (33/1), Reve De Chiron (40/1)
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
