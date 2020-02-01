Meetings

16:05 Lingfield Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap (Class 6)
  • 1m 5f, Standard
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:2m 46.88sOff time:16:09:11
1
(8)
Heron58
69-10OR: 62BF
13/2
T: B R JohnsonJ: Daniel Muscutt

Two-time AW winner but really struggling for form of late and he disappointed again last time out; opposable from above his last winning mark.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(9)
Amantot,v10
109-9OR: 61CD
9/2
T: Ali StrongeJ: D E Hogan (3)

Dual course winner who got his head back in front on turf in the summer. Not always quickly away and will need a solid pace to aim at back at this trip.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(11)
King Athelstanb42
59-9OR: 61C
7/2
T: G L MooreJ: Hector Crouch

Well ridden when gaining his first AW win here last time out; wide draw isn't ideal but a reproduction of that effort could see him go close again.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(1)
Grandscape9
59-9OR: 61
13/2
T: E A L DunlopJ: Miss Sophie Smith (7)

Only AW win came at Southwell two runs back when benefiting from a pace collapse; needs improvement on his return to Polytrack.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(2)
Herm22
69-7OR: 59
7/2
T: P D EvansJ: P J McDonald

Four-time Tapeta winner but has gone close on numerous occasions here; respectable effort last time out again but above his highest winning handicap mark.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(5)
Catch The Cubanp,t57
49-4OR: 58
14/1
T: C L TizzardJ: Charlie Bennett

Still a maiden on the Flat and his two AW runs were poor efforts back in 2018; could be well-handicapped but has AW/course suitability to prove.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(10)
Percy's Princep12
48-12OR: 52
12/1
T: Mrs A J PerrettJ: K Shoemark

Sole win in 13 AW runs came at Kempton and he's been disappointing in four outings for this yard; wide draw not ideal and needs to bounce back.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(3)
Millie May28
68-7OR: 45C
33/1
T: J C FoxJ: K T O'Neill

Sole win in 19 starts came at this venue but she's been disappointing in recent times and showed nothing here in January; plenty to prove at present.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(7)
Attain14
118-7OR: 45C
8/1
T: Archie WatsonJ: Hollie Doyle

10-time AW winner with nine of those coming at this venue; however, regressive of late and often misses the break.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(6)
Norse Legendp6
98-7OR: 45
40/1
T: C L TizzardJ: William Cox (3)

Hasn't won the Flat since 2014 and in no sort of form over hurdles in recent times; plenty to prove at present and yard probably have stronger claims with Catch The Cuban.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(4)
Quiet Shyp128
58-7OR: 45
40/1
T: M ScudamoreJ: George Rooke (7)

Yet to win or show anything in five starts and has to race from out of the handicapper; first-time cheekpieces on.

Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

King Athelstan (7/2), Herm (7/2), Amanto (9/2), Grandscape (13/2), Heron (13/2), Attain (8/1), Percy's Prince (12/1), Catch The Cuban (14/1), Millie May (33/1), Norse Legend (40/1), Quiet Shy (40/1)

Verdict

There was a lot to like about KING ATHELSTAN's success here last time out and he's taken to overcome his wide draw and make it back-to-back course wins. Catch The Cuban is interesting if handling this surface while Herm goes well at this venue and could be one for the places.
  1. King Athelstan
  2. Catch The Cuban
  3. Herm

