16:05 Lingfield Sat 1 February 2020
Two-time AW winner but really struggling for form of late and he disappointed again last time out; opposable from above his last winning mark.
Dual course winner who got his head back in front on turf in the summer. Not always quickly away and will need a solid pace to aim at back at this trip.
Well ridden when gaining his first AW win here last time out; wide draw isn't ideal but a reproduction of that effort could see him go close again.
Only AW win came at Southwell two runs back when benefiting from a pace collapse; needs improvement on his return to Polytrack.
Four-time Tapeta winner but has gone close on numerous occasions here; respectable effort last time out again but above his highest winning handicap mark.
Still a maiden on the Flat and his two AW runs were poor efforts back in 2018; could be well-handicapped but has AW/course suitability to prove.
Sole win in 13 AW runs came at Kempton and he's been disappointing in four outings for this yard; wide draw not ideal and needs to bounce back.
Sole win in 19 starts came at this venue but she's been disappointing in recent times and showed nothing here in January; plenty to prove at present.
10-time AW winner with nine of those coming at this venue; however, regressive of late and often misses the break.
Hasn't won the Flat since 2014 and in no sort of form over hurdles in recent times; plenty to prove at present and yard probably have stronger claims with Catch The Cuban.
Yet to win or show anything in five starts and has to race from out of the handicapper; first-time cheekpieces on.
Betting
Forecast
King Athelstan (7/2), Herm (7/2), Amanto (9/2), Grandscape (13/2), Heron (13/2), Attain (8/1), Percy's Prince (12/1), Catch The Cuban (14/1), Millie May (33/1), Norse Legend (40/1), Quiet Shy (40/1)
Verdict
- King Athelstan
- Catch The Cuban
- Herm
