Next Race Off

14:20 Lingfield Sat 1 February 2020

Scheduled
  • Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Handicap (Class 5)
  • 1m 2f,
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
1
(6)
Eventfulp63
39-7OR: 73
T: M QuinnJ: F Norton

A five-race maiden but has shown ability on both AW runs and ran well in defeat at Wolverhampton in November considering her slow start. Not discounted on debut for new yard.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(2)
Bentley Wood15
39-7OR: 73
T: M R ChannonJ: Charles Bishop

Showed plenty of promise on debut and while he failed to build on that in novice company, it was a better effort over C&D on AW/handicap debut in January. A shade too keen but should come on for that first start in 109 days and dropped 2lb.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(7)
Topkapi Star128
39-6OR: 72
T: Miss Amy MurphyJ: Hollie Doyle

A maiden after five starts and looked in need of relief from the assessor in two handicap runs. Starts out for new yard and entitled to need the run.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(3)
Believe In Love21
39-5OR: 71
T: R VarianJ: Jack Mitchell

Promising effort at Kempton on second start and not seen to best effect when given too much to do here last time out; improvement likely on handicap debut up in trip here.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(5)
Mr Shadyp7
39-4OR: 70CD
T: J S MooreJ: L P Keniry

Off the mark at the eighth attempt over C&D last time out when benefiting from a pace collapse. Up 4lb and this is tougher.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(8)
Goddess Of Firep44
39-4OR: 70D
T: J RyanJ: Darragh Keenan (3)

Made it three wins from five starts for this yard at Wolverhampton in December but disappointing in her follow up bid under a penalty a week later; up another 3lb now and might be in the handicapper's grip for now.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(9)
Beggarman28
39-3OR: 69
T: J S MooreJ: L Morris

Improved when hitting the frame here last time out on third start; the winner has franked that form and the step up in trip should suit; capable of going well on handicap debut here.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(1)
Visibility100
39-3OR: 69
T: M MeadeJ: B A Curtis

Struggled to land any sort of blow in three starts in novice/maiden company; step up in trip ought to suit on handicap debut but entitled to need the run on return from an absence here.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(4)
Utopian Lad5
39-2OR: 68BF
T: David LoughnaneJ: Thomas Greatrex (3)

Traveled well into the race when only just failing to catch the winner at Wolverhampton last time and perhaps leniently left on the same mark by the handicapper; should go well again.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
4Murray River310-010/11Full Result
T: J H M GosdenJ: L Dettori

Betting

Forecast

Utopian Lad (5/2), Believe In Love (4/1), Mr Shady (9/2), Visibility (11/2), Eventful (13/2), Topkapi Star (12/1), Bentley Wood (12/1), Goddess Of Fire (14/1), Beggarman (16/1)

Verdict

UTOPIAN LAD was a big eye-catcher at Wolverhampton last time and he's taken to get off the mark having placed on three of his four starts on all-weather. Bentley Wood improved on handicap debut last time and could have a say if settling better. Believe In Love and Beggarman are both worth watching in the market on handicap debut.
  1. Utopian Lad
  2. Bentley Wood
  3. Believe In Love
