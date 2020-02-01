Next Race Off

14:20 Lingfield Sat 1 February 2020
- Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Handicap (Class 5)
- 1m 2f,
- 9 Runners
- Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
- Surface: Polytrack
A five-race maiden but has shown ability on both AW runs and ran well in defeat at Wolverhampton in November considering her slow start. Not discounted on debut for new yard.
Showed plenty of promise on debut and while he failed to build on that in novice company, it was a better effort over C&D on AW/handicap debut in January. A shade too keen but should come on for that first start in 109 days and dropped 2lb.
A maiden after five starts and looked in need of relief from the assessor in two handicap runs. Starts out for new yard and entitled to need the run.
Promising effort at Kempton on second start and not seen to best effect when given too much to do here last time out; improvement likely on handicap debut up in trip here.
Off the mark at the eighth attempt over C&D last time out when benefiting from a pace collapse. Up 4lb and this is tougher.
Made it three wins from five starts for this yard at Wolverhampton in December but disappointing in her follow up bid under a penalty a week later; up another 3lb now and might be in the handicapper's grip for now.
Improved when hitting the frame here last time out on third start; the winner has franked that form and the step up in trip should suit; capable of going well on handicap debut here.
Struggled to land any sort of blow in three starts in novice/maiden company; step up in trip ought to suit on handicap debut but entitled to need the run on return from an absence here.
Traveled well into the race when only just failing to catch the winner at Wolverhampton last time and perhaps leniently left on the same mark by the handicapper; should go well again.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|4
|Murray River
|3
|10-0
|10/11
|Full Result
|T: J H M GosdenJ: L Dettori
Betting
Forecast
Utopian Lad (5/2), Believe In Love (4/1), Mr Shady (9/2), Visibility (11/2), Eventful (13/2), Topkapi Star (12/1), Bentley Wood (12/1), Goddess Of Fire (14/1), Beggarman (16/1)
Verdict
- Utopian Lad
- Bentley Wood
- Believe In Love
