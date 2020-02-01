Next Race Off

Meetings

12:35 Lingfield Sat 1 February 2020

  • Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Handicap (Class 5)
  • 7f 1y,
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
1
(2)
Ayr Harbour23
39-9OR: 77D
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson

Did well to finish strongly off a slow pace at Newcastle last time out; that looked a decent race so ought to go well again here from 3lb higher mark.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(3)
Phuket Power10
39-8OR: 76D
T: Tom DascombeJ: R Kingscote

Improved for a break and a gelding operation when winning at Kempton on return but too keen in his races on two starts subsequently, though ran with credit back at Kempton latest; nudged back up 1lb but shouldn't be far away.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(6)
Barking Mad10
39-3OR: 71D
T: P D EvansJ: P J McDonald

Won a 7f Kempton handicap at the start of the month but disappointed in his follow up bid over the same C&D latest; others make more appeal.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(5)
Gift Of Youthp12
38-8OR: 62
T: Mrs A J PerrettJ: F Norton

Still a maiden after five starts and has struggled in both attempts in handicap company; dropped 2lb but hard to make a case for again.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(4)
Rodney Le Roc22
38-3OR: 57
T: J R BestJ: K T O'Neill

Produced a more promising effort when shaping like this step up in trip would suit over 6f last time out; needs improvement but entirely unexposed on handicap debut here.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(1)
Thomas Lanfiere175
38-3OR: 57
T: D M SimcockJ: Hollie Doyle

Well beaten on all four starts including handicap debut on turf here last time; looks in need of more time and likely to need a greater step up in trip.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
1Spirit Warning39-127/4Full Result
T: A M BaldingJ: Joshua Bryan

Betting

Forecast

Ayr Harbour (3/2), Phuket Power (13/8), Barking Mad (6/1), Rodney Le Roc (8/1), Thomas Lanfiere (11/1), Gift Of Youth (20/1)

Verdict

This could be between AYR HARBOUR and Phuket Power with the former narrowly preferred following an impressive success at Newcastle last time out; Phuket Power is a danger to all if allowed an uncontested lead while Rodney Le Roc should appreciate this step up in trip on handicap debut.
  1. Ayr Harbour
  2. Phuket Power
  3. Rodney Le Roc
