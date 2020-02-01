Next Race Off

12:35 Lingfield Sat 1 February 2020
- Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Handicap (Class 5)
- 7f 1y,
- 6 Runners
- Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
- Surface: Polytrack
Did well to finish strongly off a slow pace at Newcastle last time out; that looked a decent race so ought to go well again here from 3lb higher mark.
Improved for a break and a gelding operation when winning at Kempton on return but too keen in his races on two starts subsequently, though ran with credit back at Kempton latest; nudged back up 1lb but shouldn't be far away.
Won a 7f Kempton handicap at the start of the month but disappointed in his follow up bid over the same C&D latest; others make more appeal.
Still a maiden after five starts and has struggled in both attempts in handicap company; dropped 2lb but hard to make a case for again.
Produced a more promising effort when shaping like this step up in trip would suit over 6f last time out; needs improvement but entirely unexposed on handicap debut here.
Well beaten on all four starts including handicap debut on turf here last time; looks in need of more time and likely to need a greater step up in trip.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|1
|Spirit Warning
|3
|9-12
|7/4
|Full Result
|T: A M BaldingJ: Joshua Bryan
Betting
Forecast
Ayr Harbour (3/2), Phuket Power (13/8), Barking Mad (6/1), Rodney Le Roc (8/1), Thomas Lanfiere (11/1), Gift Of Youth (20/1)
Verdict
- Ayr Harbour
- Phuket Power
- Rodney Le Roc
