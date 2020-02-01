Next Race Off

Meetings

14:35 Leopardstown Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Matheson Handicap Chase (0-150) (Grade B)
  • 2m 1f,
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner€59,999.002nd€20,000.003rd€10,000.004th€5,000.005th€3,000.006th€2,000.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Duca De Thaixp,t21
711-10OR: 147D
T: G ElliottJ: K M Donoghue

Won back-to-back races around this time last year but struggling of late and looks in the grip of the handicapper for now.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Paloma Bluet42
811-10OR: 147CD
T: H De BromheadJ: D N Russell

C&D winner in 2018 and not disgraced in last year's Arkle but only seen three times since and didn't shaped like a return to the winner's enclosure was near at Ascot last time; others preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Avenir D'Une Viep,t21
1011-7OR: 144D
T: G ElliottJ: J W Kennedy

Impressive winner on his return to fences in November and posted a solid effort in defeat when runner-up at Fairyhouse last time; probably wants softer ground to be seen at his best.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Goulane Chosen21
1111-6OR: 143D
T: S SpillaneJ: D J McInerney

Just 1lb above his last winning mark but would need a career best to land a blow in this and while he ran well when third of 14 at Fairyhouse last time, he can make jumping errors and he's opposable here.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Snugsborough Hallh28
911-6OR: 143CD
T: L P CusackJ: D F O'Regan

Won three of his last four starts over fences and warmed up for this with a fair fourth over hurdles at Cork last month. 16lb higher than his latest success but looks progressive and should make his presence felt again.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Eclair De Beaufeu56
611-3OR: 140
T: G ElliottJ: S F O'Keeffe (5)

Wide margin winner of a 10 runner beginners' chase at Wexford in October; has made bad jumping errors in two subsequent starts but on a workable mark for handicap debut here.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Charlie Stoutt21
910-13OR: 136D
T: Shane NolanJ: C P McNamara (5)

Consistent sort who was unlucky when carried out here two starts ago but gained compensation at Fairyhouse in January; up 5lb but should go well again.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Or Jaune De Somozap37
810-13OR: 136D
T: H De BromheadJ: H Morgan (7)

At his best on quick ground, as seen when winning at Listowel in September; jumping not always fluent though, as seen here last time out and that has to be a concern in a race this competitive.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Quaminot36
710-13OR: 136CD
T: P NolanJ: B J Cooper

Won this race last year and while he hasn't scored since, he would have been unsuited by the test last time out. 2lb below that winning mark and could run a big race.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Debuchet28
710-10OR: 133BFC
T: Ms M MullinsJ: D E Mullins

Winner on chase debut but a beaten favourite twice since; albeit running well in defeat; less exposed than most and one for the shortlist here.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Rock The Worldp,t37
1210-3OR: 126D
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: M P Walsh

Losing run goes back to Cheltenham Festival in 2017 and while his handicap mark is on the slide, he also looks regressive. Needs to come on markedly from his comeback run.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Ice Cold Soulp,t13
1010-2OR: 125C
T: N MeadeJ: E Walsh (7)

Gained a first win over fences at Thurles last time out and a 5lb rise is manageable but will need to improve to have a say in this much deeper race.

Last RunWatch last race
13
Allardycep27
89-12OR: 121
T: E J O'GradyJ: P T Enright

Gained a third chase win and his second of the season at Naas last time out; hit by a 5lb rise and the runner-up did the form no favours subsequently.

Last RunWatch last race
14
Niccolait35
69-12OR: 121D
T: H De BromheadJ: Rachael Blackmore

Came on from her debut over fences when impressive at Clonmel and didn't show her best form at Limerick subsequently. Better ground might suit and opening mark looks fair.

Last RunWatch last race
15
Batcio37
89-10OR: 118D
T: T M WalshJ: L P Dempsey

Gained a first win over fences at Clonmel in December and unlucky not to follow up here when runner-up (front two pulled a long way clear); up 4lb but a reproduction of that run should see him go close.

Last RunWatch last race
16
Grand Partner21
129-10OR: 116C
T: T MullinsJ: J M Moore

Yet to win in 13 starts over fences and very difficult to make a case for him here from out of the handicap.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Quamino611-114/1
T: P NolanJ: B J Cooper

Betting

Forecast

Snugsborough Hall (5/1), Paloma Blue (11/2), Eclair De Beaufeu (11/2), Batcio (13/2), Charlie Stout (9/1), Avenir D'Une Vie (10/1), Debuchet (11/1), Quamino (12/1), Ice Cold Soul (12/1), Allardyce (20/1), Goulane Chosen (20/1), Niccolai (25/1), Or Jaune De Somoza (33/1), Rock The World (33/1), Duca De Thaix (33/1), Grand Partner (40/1)

Verdict

BATCIO is in good form and he could still be well-handicapped, despite a rise in the weights for a defeat last time out. The only mare in the race, Niccolai, has claims on her handicap debut here and last year's winner Quamino is another for the shortlist now back below his last winning handicap mark.
  1. Batcio
  2. Niccolai
  3. Quamino
