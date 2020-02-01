Next Race Off

Meetings

15:10 Leopardstown Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • PCI Irish Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) (Class 1)
  • 2m,
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner€114,000.002nd€40,000.003rd€20,000.004th€10,000.005th€6,000.006th€4,000.007th€3,000.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Aramon34
711-10OR: 148CD
T: W P MullinsJ: D E Mullins

C&D Grade 1 winner as a novice but hit and miss since and very disappointing on his return to action here over Christmas; others preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Darver Start62
811-10OR: 146
T: G P CromwellJ: J M Moore

Denied a five-timer last time when stepped up to Grade 1 company last time out but ran well in defeat to finish third behind the high class Envoi Allen; will need more again here but he looks progressive and he's not without an each-way squeak.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Klassical Dream34
611-10OR: 160BFCD
T: W P MullinsJ: P Townend

Three-time Grade 1 winner as a novice but has disappointed at odds on in his two starts this season; shaping as if something was amiss here last time out; looks like an exciting chase prospect but can still make his presence felt over hurdles.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Monsieur Lecoq42
611-10OR: 151D
T: Mrs J WilliamsJ: Lizzie Kelly

Loves testing ground and gives the impression we haven't seen the best of him yet but drying ground is against him here and others make more appeal.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Petit Mouchoirp34
911-10OR: 155CD
T: H De BromheadJ: D N Russell

Dual Grade 1 winning hurdler a few seasons ago (including this race) but losing run is mounting up. Has been in good form in recent starts but this is warm renewal and others make more appeal.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Saglawy32
611-10OR: 147BFD
T: W P MullinsJ: M P Walsh

Grade 2 winner over hurdles but disappointed when favourite at Punchestown in December (too keen); has work to do to make his presence felt at this level and down the order on jockey bookings.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Sharjaht34
711-10OR: 162CD
T: W P MullinsJ: Mr P W Mullins

Impressive winner of the Matheson Hurdle last time out when beating Petit Mouchoir, a third success in Grade 1 company; obvious player if the ground continues to dry out.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Supasundaet274
1011-10OR: 159CD
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: R M Power

Won this back in 2018, one of three wins at the top level and ran well when runner-up to Buveur D'air at Punchestown when last seen; absence to overcome and not getting any younger but should still be thereabouts.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Ballycaines50
511-9OR: 109
T: B A MurphyJ: S W Flanagan

A maiden after 10 starts (seven on the Flat) and wouldn't appear to have any business being in this line up with an official hurdle rating of 109.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Honeysuckle62
611-3OR: 158D
T: H De BromheadJ: Rachael Blackmore

Unbeaten in six starts over hurdles and took her form to a new level when bolting up in a Fairyhouse Grade 1 last time out; drop back in trip at this level is a slight concern but she's a very exciting prospect who is still unexposed.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Apple's Jade711-38/11
T: G ElliottJ: J W Kennedy

Betting

Forecast

Honeysuckle (5/4), Sharjah (11/8), Petit Mouchoir (10/1), Supasundae (12/1), Monsieur Lecoq (20/1), Darver Star (20/1), Aramon (25/1), Saglawy (33/1), Ballycaines (400/1), Klassical Dream (SP)

Verdict

HONEYSUCKLE has plenty in her favour and the mare is taken to record back-to-back Grade 1 wins after an impressive success at Fairyhouse when last seen. The more the ground dries out, the better chance Sharjah will have and he came on markedly for his reappearance when winning over course and distance last time out. Supersundae is a threat if retaining all of his ability.
  1. Honeysuckle
  2. Sharjah
  3. Supasundae
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
8
(8)
Me Darlin Chessie
J: Jacqueline Davis
4/1
4
(4)
Castle Smoke
J: Brittany Scampton
15/2
6
(6)
Senor Ricci
J: Maicol Inirio
14/1
5
(5)
Unsung Hero
J: David Cora
16/1
2
(2)
Where's The Ben's
J: Andrew Wolfsont
33/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby