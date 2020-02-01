Next Race Off

15:10 Leopardstown Sat 1 February 2020
- PCI Irish Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) (Class 1)
- 2m,
- 10 Runners
- Winner€114,000.002nd€40,000.003rd€20,000.004th€10,000.005th€6,000.006th€4,000.007th€3,000.00
- Surface: Turf
C&D Grade 1 winner as a novice but hit and miss since and very disappointing on his return to action here over Christmas; others preferred.
Denied a five-timer last time when stepped up to Grade 1 company last time out but ran well in defeat to finish third behind the high class Envoi Allen; will need more again here but he looks progressive and he's not without an each-way squeak.
Three-time Grade 1 winner as a novice but has disappointed at odds on in his two starts this season; shaping as if something was amiss here last time out; looks like an exciting chase prospect but can still make his presence felt over hurdles.
Loves testing ground and gives the impression we haven't seen the best of him yet but drying ground is against him here and others make more appeal.
Dual Grade 1 winning hurdler a few seasons ago (including this race) but losing run is mounting up. Has been in good form in recent starts but this is warm renewal and others make more appeal.
Grade 2 winner over hurdles but disappointed when favourite at Punchestown in December (too keen); has work to do to make his presence felt at this level and down the order on jockey bookings.
Impressive winner of the Matheson Hurdle last time out when beating Petit Mouchoir, a third success in Grade 1 company; obvious player if the ground continues to dry out.
Won this back in 2018, one of three wins at the top level and ran well when runner-up to Buveur D'air at Punchestown when last seen; absence to overcome and not getting any younger but should still be thereabouts.
A maiden after 10 starts (seven on the Flat) and wouldn't appear to have any business being in this line up with an official hurdle rating of 109.
Unbeaten in six starts over hurdles and took her form to a new level when bolting up in a Fairyhouse Grade 1 last time out; drop back in trip at this level is a slight concern but she's a very exciting prospect who is still unexposed.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Honeysuckle (5/4), Sharjah (11/8), Petit Mouchoir (10/1), Supasundae (12/1), Monsieur Lecoq (20/1), Darver Star (20/1), Aramon (25/1), Saglawy (33/1), Ballycaines (400/1), Klassical Dream (SP)
Verdict
- Honeysuckle
- Sharjah
- Supasundae
