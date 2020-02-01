Meetings

15:45 Kenilworth Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • New Turf Carriers Western Cape Stayers (Grade 2)
  • 1m 5f 203y, Good
  • 13 Runners
  • WinnerR218,741.002ndR70,001.003rdR34,991.004thR17,496.005thR8,757.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:15:47:21
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(8)
Doublemint21
69-6OR: C
7/4
T: Justin SnaithJ: R Fourie
2
(6)
Atyaabb21
59-5OR: C
8/1
T: M F De KockJ: Callan Murray
3
(3)
Kampala Campari84
79-4OR: C
11/1
T: Willem NelJ: A Domeyer
4
(4)
Tap O' Nothb21
69-4OR: C
12/1
T: Vaughan MarshallJ: M J Byleveld
5
(11)
Strathdon21
79-4OR: C
14/1
T: Justin SnaithJ: Bernard Fayd'Herbe
6
(13)
Gimme One Night21
79-4OR: C
16/1
T: Brett CrawfordJ: K De Melo
7
(2)
Crome Yellow21
69-4OR: C
12/1
T: Willem NelJ: Greg Cheyne
8
(1)
Dharma21
59-1OR: C
33/1
T: Geoff WoodruffJ: Anthony Andrews
9
(9)
Swift Surprise21
59-1OR: C
33/1
T: Justin SnaithJ: S Khumalo
10
(7)
Dynasty's Blossom21
68-13OR: C
7/1
T: Brett CrawfordJ: Ryan Moore
11
(10)
Snapscan21
58-9OR: C
3/1
T: Glen KotzenJ: Morne Winnaar
12
(12)
Princess Irene21
58-9OR: C
33/1
T: Brett CrawfordJ: C Orffer
13
(5)
Coral Bay22
58-9OR: C
28/1
T: Glen KotzenJ: Warren Kennedy

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Doublemint (7/4), Snapscan (3/1), Dynasty's Blossom (7/1), Atyaab (8/1), Kampala Campari (11/1), Tap O' Noth (12/1), Crome Yellow (12/1), Strathdon (14/1), Gimme One Night (16/1), Coral Bay (28/1), Dharma (33/1), Swift Surprise (33/1), Princess Irene (33/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:52 Pau
4
(0)
Castanella
J: J Plouganou
3/1
3
(0)
Habibi Linn
J: A Poirier
10/3
2
(0)
Feu D'artifice
J: S Paillard
8/1
5
(0)
Konig Gold
J: J Reveley
8/1
7
(0)
Joly Risk
J: C Lefebvre
9/1
6
(0)
Portentoso
J: T Beaurain
10/1
8
(0)
Sunka Reine
J: D Mescam
10/1
1
(0)
Miss De Boulko
J: B Dubourg
10/1
10
(0)
Memoire D'empereur
J: T Coutant
14/1
12
(0)
Nina D'amour
J: M Daubry-barbier
14/1
11
(0)
Fantasia Du Rock
J: C Prichard
16/1
9
(0)
Blue Honey Moon
J: K Nabet
16/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 37m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex