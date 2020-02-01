Meetings
15:45 Kenilworth Sat 1 February 2020
1
(8)
69-6OR: C
7/4
2
(6)
Atyaabb21
59-5OR: C
8/1
3
(3)
79-4OR: C
11/1
4
(4)
Tap O' Nothb21
69-4OR: C
12/1
5
(11)
79-4OR: C
14/1
6
(13)
79-4OR: C
16/1
7
(2)
69-4OR: C
12/1
8
(1)
Dharma21
59-1OR: C
33/1
9
(9)
59-1OR: C
33/1
10
(7)
68-13OR: C
7/1
11
(10)
Snapscan21
58-9OR: C
3/1
12
(12)
58-9OR: C
33/1
13
(5)
58-9OR: C
28/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Doublemint (7/4), Snapscan (3/1), Dynasty's Blossom (7/1), Atyaab (8/1), Kampala Campari (11/1), Tap O' Noth (12/1), Crome Yellow (12/1), Strathdon (14/1), Gimme One Night (16/1), Coral Bay (28/1), Dharma (33/1), Swift Surprise (33/1), Princess Irene (33/1)
Next Race Off
16:52 Pau
4
(0)
Castanella
J: J Plouganou
3
(0)
Habibi Linn
J: A Poirier
2
(0)
Feu D'artifice
J: S Paillard
5
(0)
Konig Gold
J: J Reveley
7
(0)
Joly Risk
J: C Lefebvre
6
(0)
Portentoso
J: T Beaurain
8
(0)
Sunka Reine
J: D Mescam
1
(0)
Miss De Boulko
J: B Dubourg
10
(0)
Memoire D'empereur
J: T Coutant
12
(0)
Nina D'amour
J: M Daubry-barbier
11
(0)
Fantasia Du Rock
J: C Prichard
9
(0)
Blue Honey Moon
J: K Nabet
