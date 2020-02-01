20:15 Kempton Sat 1 February 2020
Had a layoff since below par run last over hurdles after a good run of form earlier. Not seen on the Flat since winning in October 2018 but very interesting here for a yard well versed at reinvigorating new recruits. Market support highly notable.
Winner of a Wolverhampton claimer over this trip in the summer but below par in three most recent starts so one of the less compelling runners here.
Three-time 1m2f Chelmsford scorer just as effective over 1m4f and comes here after another good effort at Lingfield latest (1m2f). No reason he can't make another bold bid here in current order.
Won twice in August and not run a single bad race since. Always gives his running and although handicap is demanding he looks nailed on to go well once more.
Made the frame in last five with one win and last two seconds over both 1m4f and 1m6f at Chelmsford suggests another win should soon come. Bold bid today assured and a leading player here.
Dual winner over shorter as a juvenile when trained in Belgium but below that form since including two runs over hurdles for current connections. and back on the level latest.
Only ran three times since winning in April 2018 and none of those runs inspiring. Very subdued run at Wolverhampton last month further tempers any enthusiasm.
Is still a maiden after eight appearances. He was third of 12 over this C&D on his penultimate outing. Could only finish eighth of 16 last time on the AW at Lingfield (1m4f) after going off at 25/1. Needs to improve.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Cheng Gong (11/8), Mistress Nellie (3/1), Muraaqeb (5/1), Arlecchino's Arc (5/1), Cape Hideaway (5/1), Billy Star (13/2), Wildomar (20/1), Genuine Approval (33/1), Janus (33/1)
Verdict
- Cheng Gong
- Mistress Nellie
- Arlecchino's Arc
