Meetings

20:15 Kempton Sat 1 February 2020

  • Bet At racingtv.com Handicap (Div 2) (Class 6)
  • 1m 3f 219y, Standard / Slow
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£3,105.002nd£924.003rd£462.004th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:2m 36.36sOff time:20:16:11
1
(2)
Cape Hideawayp114
89-10OR: 61D
5/1
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson

Had a layoff since below par run last over hurdles after a good run of form earlier. Not seen on the Flat since winning in October 2018 but very interesting here for a yard well versed at reinvigorating new recruits. Market support highly notable.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(5)
Genuine Approvalp,t67
79-7OR: 58D
33/1
T: J ButlerJ: Darragh Keenan (3)

Winner of a Wolverhampton claimer over this trip in the summer but below par in three most recent starts so one of the less compelling runners here.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(9)
Arlecchino's Arcv30
59-7OR: 58
5/1
T: M D I UsherJ: David Probert

Three-time 1m2f Chelmsford scorer just as effective over 1m4f and comes here after another good effort at Lingfield latest (1m2f). No reason he can't make another bold bid here in current order.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(6)
Muraaqebp7
69-5OR: 56C
5/1
T: J M BradleyJ: L Morris

Won twice in August and not run a single bad race since. Always gives his running and although handicap is demanding he looks nailed on to go well once more.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(4)
Cheng Gongb23
49-3OR: 56
11/8
T: Tom CloverJ: Jack Mitchell

Made the frame in last five with one win and last two seconds over both 1m4f and 1m6f at Chelmsford suggests another win should soon come. Bold bid today assured and a leading player here.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(8)
Janus14
59-1OR: 52
33/1
T: M F HarrisJ: Hayley Turner

Dual winner over shorter as a juvenile when trained in Belgium but below that form since including two runs over hurdles for current connections. and back on the level latest.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(1)
Wildomar22
119-0OR: 51CD
20/1
T: J GallagherJ: William Carson

Only ran three times since winning in April 2018 and none of those runs inspiring. Very subdued run at Wolverhampton last month further tempers any enthusiasm.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(3)
Billy Star42
58-8OR: 45
13/2
T: J C FoxJ: William Cox (3)

Is still a maiden after eight appearances. He was third of 12 over this C&D on his penultimate outing. Could only finish eighth of 16 last time on the AW at Lingfield (1m4f) after going off at 25/1. Needs to improve.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

6
(7)
Mistress Nellie12
59-3OR: 54
T: W StoneJ: Hollie Doyle

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Cheng Gong (11/8), Mistress Nellie (3/1), Muraaqeb (5/1), Arlecchino's Arc (5/1), Cape Hideaway (5/1), Billy Star (13/2), Wildomar (20/1), Genuine Approval (33/1), Janus (33/1)

Verdict

CHENG GONG has been knocking loudly at the door since recording his lone win and he looks ready to double his tally here. After taking 29 runs to get off the mark Mistress Nellie may be belatedly improving and she looks a danger. Consistent pair Arlecchino's Arc and Muraaqeb are hard to keep out of the frame.
  1. Cheng Gong
  2. Mistress Nellie
  3. Arlecchino's Arc

Video Replay

