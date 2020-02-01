Next Race Off

Meetings

17:15 Kempton Sat 1 February 2020

Scheduled
  • 32Red On The App Store Fillies' Novice Stakes (Class 5)
  • 1m,
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner£3,881.002nd£1,155.003rd£577.004th£289.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
1
(5)
Broughtons Rubyh1
410-0OR: WS
T: Andi BrownJ: S Donohoe

Harbour Watch filly is a half-sister to winners Broughtons Gold and Diamond Pursuit. Very belated debut here and wearing a hood. Plenty of concerns today.

2
(14)
Anyonewhohadaheart10
38-9OR:
T: M R ChannonJ: Callum Shepherd

Sixties Icon filly beaten 8¾L into ninth of 12 in a similar event at Lingfield (1m) last month. Can take a step forward now but draw a negative.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(8)
Criseyde45
38-9OR:
T: S KirkJ: J P Fahy

Ordinary efforts over 6f at Kempton and 7f at Linfield leave her plenty to find. Best days still lie ahead but others preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(6)
Dame Joan
38-9OR:
T: Ed WalkerJ: L Morris

Attractively bred Invincible Spirit filly a half-sister to 6f-1m winner Aljaamaheer (inc Group 2) and 7f-1m three-time winner Tinkertown. Market will be a useful guide here.

5
(2)
Festive Love
38-9OR:
T: M L W BellJ: Hayley Turner

Frankel newcomer out of an Italian Group One winner and half-sister to two winners at around 1m. Market will be interesting for one of the better bred horses in the contest.

6
(13)
Foronceinmylife10
38-9OR:
T: J A OsborneJ: Nicola Currie

Beaten 5L into fifth over 1m at Chelmsford and 6L into seventh here over 7f. Handicaps may be her future after today.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(11)
Key Look
38-9OR:
T: S CrisfordJ: Jack Mitchell

First progeny of a 1m winner by Dawn Approach represents a decent yard where newcomers are concerned. One of several runners worth noting in the market on debut.

8
(1)
Lady Magda74
38-9OR:
T: J G PortmanJ: Rob Hornby

Signs of ability when fifth in a C&D novice race on debut but unable to get a clear run from a wide draw here next. Can do better today from stall one and one who could be a value option.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(9)
No Nay Bellah10
38-9OR:
T: M BottiJ: J Quinn

From a stable renowned for patience so her two fifths over 7f at Wolverhampton and Kempton can be improved upon going forward and should appreciate extra 1f being out of a High Chaparral mare.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(7)
Rare Glam10
38-9OR:
T: J TuiteJ: Edward Greatrex

Filly by Australia beaten just over 13L when looking green on debut over 7f here. Will almost certainly improve but doubt she's ready to trouble the judge.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(4)
Sea Of Maria
38-9OR:
T: Rae GuestJ: S W Kelly

32,000gns newcomer by Sea The Stars a half-sister to a 1m3f winner. May well need further in time and probably best watched today.

12
(3)
Sydney Siren19
38-9OR:
T: S KirkJ: David Probert

Daughter of Australia beaten a long way over 1m1½f on debut and can only be watched at this stage.

Last RunWatch last race
13
(12)
Vischio21
38-9OR:
T: J G PortmanJ: Josephine Gordon

Minor progress in second start at Lingfield but will need to take a bigger step up if she's to make the frame here.

Last RunWatch last race
14
(10)
Zawalah
38-9OR:
T: J TateJ: B A Curtis

Sea The Stars newcomer cost €18,000 as a yearling. Half-sister to 5f AW winner Sandridge Lad but would be surprised if she doesn't stay farther. Market today will be an interesting guide.

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
4Yimkin38-913/8Full Result
T: R CharltonJ: Oisin Murphy

Forecast

Key Look (3/1), No Nay Bella (7/2), Dame Joan (4/1), Zawalah (9/2), Festive Love (5/1), Lady Magda (10/1), Sea Of Maria (14/1), Foronceinmylife (18/1), Rare Glam (22/1), Sydney Siren (25/1), Vischio (25/1), Anyonewhohadaheart (28/1), Broughtons Ruby (40/1), Criseyde (50/1)

Verdict

With a host of interesting newcomers here the market will be a useful guide but a chance is taken on twice-raced NO NAY BELLA whose two previous efforts over 7f both suggest her likely to be better over 1m. The most interesting newcomers are Key Look, Zawalah, Dame Joan and Festive Love.
  1. No Nay Bella
  2. Key Look
  3. Zawalah
