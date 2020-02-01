Next Race Off

17:15 Kempton Sat 1 February 2020
- 1m,
- 14 Runners
- Winner£3,881.002nd£1,155.003rd£577.004th£289.00
- Surface: Polytrack
Harbour Watch filly is a half-sister to winners Broughtons Gold and Diamond Pursuit. Very belated debut here and wearing a hood. Plenty of concerns today.
Sixties Icon filly beaten 8¾L into ninth of 12 in a similar event at Lingfield (1m) last month. Can take a step forward now but draw a negative.
Ordinary efforts over 6f at Kempton and 7f at Linfield leave her plenty to find. Best days still lie ahead but others preferred.
Attractively bred Invincible Spirit filly a half-sister to 6f-1m winner Aljaamaheer (inc Group 2) and 7f-1m three-time winner Tinkertown. Market will be a useful guide here.
Frankel newcomer out of an Italian Group One winner and half-sister to two winners at around 1m. Market will be interesting for one of the better bred horses in the contest.
Beaten 5L into fifth over 1m at Chelmsford and 6L into seventh here over 7f. Handicaps may be her future after today.
First progeny of a 1m winner by Dawn Approach represents a decent yard where newcomers are concerned. One of several runners worth noting in the market on debut.
Signs of ability when fifth in a C&D novice race on debut but unable to get a clear run from a wide draw here next. Can do better today from stall one and one who could be a value option.
From a stable renowned for patience so her two fifths over 7f at Wolverhampton and Kempton can be improved upon going forward and should appreciate extra 1f being out of a High Chaparral mare.
Filly by Australia beaten just over 13L when looking green on debut over 7f here. Will almost certainly improve but doubt she's ready to trouble the judge.
32,000gns newcomer by Sea The Stars a half-sister to a 1m3f winner. May well need further in time and probably best watched today.
Daughter of Australia beaten a long way over 1m1½f on debut and can only be watched at this stage.
Minor progress in second start at Lingfield but will need to take a bigger step up if she's to make the frame here.
Sea The Stars newcomer cost €18,000 as a yearling. Half-sister to 5f AW winner Sandridge Lad but would be surprised if she doesn't stay farther. Market today will be an interesting guide.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|4
|Yimkin
|3
|8-9
|13/8
Full Result
|T: R CharltonJ: Oisin Murphy
Betting
Forecast
Key Look (3/1), No Nay Bella (7/2), Dame Joan (4/1), Zawalah (9/2), Festive Love (5/1), Lady Magda (10/1), Sea Of Maria (14/1), Foronceinmylife (18/1), Rare Glam (22/1), Sydney Siren (25/1), Vischio (25/1), Anyonewhohadaheart (28/1), Broughtons Ruby (40/1), Criseyde (50/1)
Verdict
- No Nay Bella
- Key Look
- Zawalah
