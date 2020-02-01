Meetings

21:34 Gulfstream Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 10 - Stakes
  • 1m, Firm
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$62,999.002nd$20,001.003rd$10,000.004th$7,000.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:21:40:23
1
(1)
Mr. Kringle57
38-6OR: 93D
9/1
T: II John Terranova,J: Javier Castellano
2
(2)
South Bend28
38-10OR: 99D
5/1
T: Stanley HoughJ: J R Leparoux
3
(3)
Homeland57
38-6OR: 103BFD
6/4
T: William MottJ: Jose Ortiz
4
(4)
Field Pass97
38-6OR: 92D
16/1
T: Michael MakerJ: Paco Lopez
5
(5)
Peruvian Boy17
38-6OR: 87
50/1
T: Antonio SanoJ: Edgard Zayas
6
(6)
Myamanoi55
38-6OR: 98D
7/2
T: Danny GarganJ: Tyler Gaffalione
8
(8)
Dominate Themoment50
38-6OR: 76D
66/1
T: Allen IwinskiJ: Cristian Torres
9
(9)
Famished90
38-6OR: 98
13/2
T: John KimmelJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
10
(10)
Get Smokin28
38-6OR: 98D
9/1
T: Thomas BushJ: Emisael Jaramillo
11
(11)
Sprawl63
38-6OR: 100D
12/1
T: William MottJ: John Velazquez

Non-Runners

7
(7)
Smash30
38-6OR: 70
T: Juan AlvaradoJ: Edgard Zayas
12
(12)
Disc Jockey21
38-6OR: 78
T: S Joseph JrJ: Irad Ortiz Jr

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Homeland (6/4), Myamanoi (7/2), Disc Jockey (4/1), South Bend (5/1), Famished (13/2), Get Smokin (9/1), Mr. Kringle (9/1), Sprawl (12/1), Field Pass (16/1), Smash (20/1), Peruvian Boy (50/1), Dominate Themoment (66/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

