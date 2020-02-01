Meetings
21:34 Gulfstream Sat 1 February 2020
1
(1)
38-6OR: 93D
9/1
2
(2)
38-10OR: 99D
5/1
3
(3)
Homeland57
38-6OR: 103BFD
6/4
4
(4)
38-6OR: 92D
16/1
5
(5)
38-6OR: 87
50/1
6
(6)
Myamanoi55
38-6OR: 98D
7/2
8
(8)
38-6OR: 76D
66/1
9
(9)
Famished90
38-6OR: 98
13/2
10
(10)
38-6OR: 98D
9/1
11
(11)
Sprawl63
38-6OR: 100D
12/1
Non-Runners
7
(7)
Smash30
38-6OR: 70
T: Juan AlvaradoJ: Edgard Zayas
12
(12)
Disc Jockey21
38-6OR: 78
T: S Joseph JrJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Homeland (6/4), Myamanoi (7/2), Disc Jockey (4/1), South Bend (5/1), Famished (13/2), Get Smokin (9/1), Mr. Kringle (9/1), Sprawl (12/1), Field Pass (16/1), Smash (20/1), Peruvian Boy (50/1), Dominate Themoment (66/1)
Next Race Off
16:52 Pau
3
(0)
Habibi Linn
J: A Poirier
4
(0)
Castanella
J: J Plouganou
5
(0)
Konig Gold
J: J Reveley
2
(0)
Feu D'artifice
J: S Paillard
7
(0)
Joly Risk
J: C Lefebvre
6
(0)
Portentoso
J: T Beaurain
8
(0)
Sunka Reine
J: D Mescam
1
(0)
Miss De Boulko
J: B Dubourg
12
(0)
Nina D'amour
J: M Daubry-barbier
10
(0)
Memoire D'empereur
J: T Coutant
11
(0)
Fantasia Du Rock
J: C Prichard
9
(0)
Blue Honey Moon
J: K Nabet
