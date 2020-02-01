Meetings
17:34 Gulfstream Sat 1 February 2020
2
(2)
38-8OR: 79
9/1
3
(3)
38-8OR:
3/1
4
(4)
38-8OR: 74
10/1
5
(5)
38-8OR:
5/1
6
(6)
38-8OR: 80
18/1
7
(7)
38-8OR:
15/8
8
(8)
38-8OR:
4/1
Non-Runners
1
(1)
Ellis Island
38-8OR: -
T: Todd PletcherJ: John Velazquez
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Edge Of Fire (15/8), Ellis Island (5/2), Ajhar (3/1), Conformity (4/1), Speedy Mack (5/1), Living Vicariously (9/1), Dream D'oro (10/1), Tapi Frost (18/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:52 Pau
3
(0)
Habibi Linn
J: A Poirier
4
(0)
Castanella
J: J Plouganou
5
(0)
Konig Gold
J: J Reveley
7
(0)
Joly Risk
J: C Lefebvre
2
(0)
Feu D'artifice
J: S Paillard
6
(0)
Portentoso
J: T Beaurain
8
(0)
Sunka Reine
J: D Mescam
1
(0)
Miss De Boulko
J: B Dubourg
12
(0)
Nina D'amour
J: M Daubry-barbier
10
(0)
Memoire D'empereur
J: T Coutant
11
(0)
Fantasia Du Rock
J: C Prichard
9
(0)
Blue Honey Moon
J: K Nabet
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed