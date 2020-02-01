Meetings
14:32 Cagnes-sur-Mer Sat 1 February 2020
1
(10)
Teryag15
69-6OR: D
11/1
2
(1)
79-5OR: CD
12/1
3
(4)
Tremontv19
59-5OR: CD
7/1
4
(8)
Riquetv9
59-4OR: D
22/1
5
(9)
59-3OR:
10/1
6
(3)
Senovillev19
59-1OR: D
17/2
7
(12)
Shyamala44
59-1OR: D
22/1
8
(13)
78-13OR: D
10/1
9
(7)
Belgranov15
58-13OR: D
10/1
10
(6)
Blacksoub22
108-12OR: D
4/1
11
(5)
Bingob19
58-11OR: CD
7/1
12
(2)
58-10OR: D
9/1
13
(11)
58-5OR:
11/2
Betting
Forecast
Blacksou (4/1), Captain David (11/2), Bingo (7/1), Tremont (7/1), Senoville (17/2), The Donald (9/1), Belgrano (10/1), Envergure (10/1), Handchop (10/1), Teryag (11/1), Mystical Prince (12/1), Shyamala (22/1), Riquet (22/1)
Next Race Off
16:52 Pau
3
(0)
Habibi Linn
J: A Poirier
4
(0)
Castanella
J: J Plouganou
2
(0)
Feu D'artifice
J: S Paillard
5
(0)
Konig Gold
J: J Reveley
1
(0)
Miss De Boulko
J: B Dubourg
7
(0)
Joly Risk
J: C Lefebvre
6
(0)
Portentoso
J: T Beaurain
8
(0)
Sunka Reine
J: D Mescam
12
(0)
Nina D'amour
J: M Daubry-barbier
10
(0)
Memoire D'empereur
J: T Coutant
11
(0)
Fantasia Du Rock
J: C Prichard
9
(0)
Blue Honey Moon
J: K Nabet
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
