Meetings

11:15 Cagnes-sur-Mer Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • L'estragon Claiming Handicap
  • 6f 101y, Good
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner€9,449.002nd€3,000.003rd€1,500.004th€1,050.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:11:17:17
1
(2)
Renounce12
99-5OR:
25/1
T: D De WaeleJ: A Pouchin (6)
2
(5)
Grand Secretv21
49-4OR: D
10/1
T: Boutin (s)J: S Pasquier
3
(9)
Mark Of Excellenceb5
69-2OR: 52D
11/4
T: H BlumeJ: A Molins (7)
4
(8)
Vaeryav5
49-2OR:
16/1
T: Frau Cl BarsigJ: V Cheminaud
5
(6)
Cloud Eightb12
59-2OR: 70D
2/1
T: P&F MonfortJ: C Pacaut (3)
6
(4)
The Time5
49-1OR:
50/1
T: D De WaeleJ: J Monteiro (6)
7
(10)
Duendeb111
49-1OR:
33/1
T: Mlle L KneipJ: P Cheyer (9)
8
(3)
Daimyov111
59-1OR: D
3/1
T: F VermeulenJ: M Guyon
9
(7)
Vitabellav15
59-1OR: D
16/1
T: J CarayonJ: E Hardouin
10
(1)
Chef Oui Chefb12
108-11OR: CD
11/2
T: Boutin (s)J: C Soumillon

Betting

Forecast

Cloud Eight (2/1), Mark Of Excellence (11/4), Daimyo (3/1), Chef Oui Chef (11/2), Grand Secret (10/1), Vitabella (16/1), Vaerya (16/1), Renounce (25/1), Duende (33/1), The Time (50/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

