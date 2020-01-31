Meetings

20:46 Tampa Bay Downs Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 7 - Claiming
  • 1m, Firm
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$8,946.002nd$2,840.003rd$1,420.004th$994.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:20:50:55
1
(1)
Cholla26
58-7OR: 86D
9/2
T: David HinsleyJ: Samy Camacho
2
(2)
Alydarius13
58-7OR: 83D
25/1
T: Hubert GaffneyJ: Olaf Hernandez
3
(3)
Dream On Jilly79
48-7OR: 82
4/1
T: David FisherJ: Angel Stanley
4
(4)
No Sniveling51
48-7OR: 58D
18/1
T: Baltazar GalvanJ: Jose Ferrer
5
(5)
Sweet Moochie56
58-7OR: 78D
15/2
T: Chad StewartJ: Angel Suarez
6
(6)
Legacy Park56
48-7OR: 80D
8/1
T: Brenda McCarthyJ: Scott Spieth
7
(7)
My Masterpiece180
58-7OR: 83
9/2
T: Sandino HernandezJ: Daniel Centeno
8
(8)
Unabridged49
48-7OR: 89D
9/4
T: Derek RyanJ: Jesus Castanon
9
(9)
Anonymous28
88-7OR: 77D
50/1
T: Whitney VallsJ: Leslie Mawing
10
(10)
Auriga56
58-7OR: 75BFD
10/1
T: Darien RodriguezJ: Antonio Gallardo

Non-Runners

11
(11)
Lady Breanna49
58-7OR: 83
T: Gerald BennettJ: Samy Camacho
12
(12)
Gucciguccigirl5
88-7OR: 59
T: Jacob PalaciosJ: Charles Lopez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Unabridged (9/4), Dream On Jilly (4/1), Cholla (9/2), My Masterpiece (9/2), Lady Breanna (5/1), Sweet Moochie (15/2), Legacy Park (8/1), Auriga (10/1), No Sniveling (18/1), Alydarius (25/1), Gucciguccigirl (30/1), Anonymous (50/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

