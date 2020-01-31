Meetings

23:27 Penn National Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 2 - Claiming
  • 6f, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$6,804.002nd$2,160.003rd$1,080.004th$755.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:23:30:53
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl9
48-9OR: 58D
9/2
T: Fernando FerreiraJ: Brittany Scampton (7)
2
(2)
Damisela12
58-9OR: 62D
11/2
T: Maria CuprillJ: Wilfredo Corujo
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal14
48-9OR: 53
12/1
T: Paul CeresiniJ: John Lloyd
4
(4)
Candy Pants56
68-9OR: 54D
33/1
T: Bruce KravetsJ: Edilberto Rodriguez
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella20
48-9OR: 57
5/1
T: Erin McClellanJ: Tyler Conner
6
(6)
Merrow14
48-9OR: 63D
9/4
T: Jose BobadillaJ: Jose Rojas
7
(7)
Horizon56
48-9OR: 52
33/1
T: Franklin RodriguezJ: Emilio Flores
8
(8)
Jealous Heart14
58-9OR: 61
9/4
T: Flint StitesJ: Inoel Beato

Non-Runners

9
(9)
Country Wolf231
48-9OR: 47
T: Flint StitesJ: Jacqueline Davis

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Merrow (9/4), Jealous Heart (9/4), Liz's Party Girl (9/2), Miss Cinderella (5/1), Damisela (11/2), Country Wolf (6/1), Six Pack Gal (12/1), Horizon (33/1), Candy Pants (33/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:45 Taunton
2
(0)
Flash De Touzaine
J: Lorcan Williams
13/8
5
(0)
Windswept Girl
J: Rex Dingle
2/1
9
(0)
Thatsentertainment
J: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
7/1
8
(0)
Le Crunch
J: Chester Williams
8/1
3
(0)
Freddie Darling
J: Mr M Legg
8/1
6
(0)
Canastero
J: Mr Jack Martin
14/1
7
(0)
Full Spes
J: Mr Caoilin Quinn
20/1
1
(0)
Alkademon
J: Sean Houlihan
80/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 31m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex