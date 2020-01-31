Meetings
23:27 Penn National Fri 31 January 2020
1
(1)
48-9OR: 58D
9/2
2
(2)
Damisela12
58-9OR: 62D
11/2
3
(3)
48-9OR: 53
12/1
4
(4)
68-9OR: 54D
33/1
5
(5)
48-9OR: 57
5/1
6
(6)
Merrow14
48-9OR: 63D
9/4
7
(7)
Horizon56
48-9OR: 52
33/1
8
(8)
58-9OR: 61
9/4
Non-Runners
9
(9)
Country Wolf231
48-9OR: 47
T: Flint StitesJ: Jacqueline Davis
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Merrow (9/4), Jealous Heart (9/4), Liz's Party Girl (9/2), Miss Cinderella (5/1), Damisela (11/2), Country Wolf (6/1), Six Pack Gal (12/1), Horizon (33/1), Candy Pants (33/1)
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
