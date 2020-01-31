Meetings
14:00 Pau Fri 31 January 2020
1
410-10OR: CD
13/8
2
Edinsonb25
410-10OR: D
15/2
3
Zeply35
410-10OR: CD
15/2
4
410-10OR: CD
15/8
5
Meridien19
410-7OR: CD
13/2
6
410-7OR: C
10/1
7
410-5OR:
40/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Becquarainbow (13/8), Caroubier (15/8), Meridien (13/2), Zeply (15/2), Edinson (15/2), Zuckerberg (10/1), Zanzi D'anjou (40/1)
