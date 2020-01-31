Meetings

16:20 Lingfield Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Play 4 To Score At Betway Handicap (Class 6)
  • 1m 2f, Standard
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:2m 7.06sOff time:16:21:21
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(5)
Bayston Hill160
610-0OR: 67CD
20/1
T: M D I UsherJ: Daniel Muscutt

Dual C&D winner with one of those wins coming off a higher mark than today's who returns from a fair absence. Ran well when last seen (also on the AW) finishing second over this trip at Chelmsford; features on a handy mark, has won fresh before.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(3)
Dangerous Endsp27
69-13OR: 66D
6/1
T: B R JohnsonJ: Jack Mitchell

Consistent sort although it's approaching a year since he was last successful but has now slipped 3lb below that last winning mark. Ran well here earlier in the month over 1m4f (did best work at finish); cheekpieces worn for his last win are back on.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(6)
By Rail7
69-10OR: 63D
33/1
T: N P LittmodenJ: Callum Shepherd

Mixes racing on the level with his starts over obstacles but his form of late in both codes has been rather mixed. Appeared to dislike the first-time visor he was equipped with last time over 1m4f here (raced too free); work to do with most of these.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(7)
Avorisk Et Perils6
59-9OR: 62BFC
3/1
T: G L MooreJ: Hector Crouch

Course winner last November over 1m in easier company than she faces today although she's shaped well enough in tougher contests since. Shaped well enough last time when left poorly placed; hard to leave her out of the equation.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(10)
War Princess34
49-8OR: 62
50/1
T: A KingJ: David Probert

Lightly-raced sort who makes her handicap debut having shown ability and that this sphere will suit her far better. Up in trip from her starts in minor events this well-bred sort looks one to watch in the market of what is a reasonable mark.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(9)
Subliminalp13
59-7OR: 60CD
9/1
T: S DowJ: L Morris

The application of cheekpieces appears to have worked the oracle with a second in them for the first-time being followed by a last time out win over C&D. Raise just 3lb for that victory he still looks on a fair mark; one of the main protagonists.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(1)
Music Major21
79-6OR: 59CD
16/1
T: M J AttwaterJ: R Havlin

Five-time course winner with three coming over this trip and he returned to form over C&D earlier in the month. Consistency has never been a strong point though and he posted a poor run last time despite being poorly placed; could bounce back.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(2)
Harbour Quayb21
69-5OR: 58
8/1
T: P R ChamingsJ: L P Keniry

Still a maiden after 10 attempts although he did turn in a sound effort over C&D last time on his second start for this yard in blinkers for the first-time. That run confirming he has ability but needs a stiffer test to produce his best.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(4)
Mrs Hoov122
49-3OR: 57
25/1
T: R A FaheyJ: Barry McHugh

Clearly not firing at present turning in a very modest effort at Newcastle last time over this trip. A first-time visor is now reached for as she makes her Polytrack debut; her mark is starting to look attractive if she did bounce back to form.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
10
(8)
Pilot Wings7
59-1OR: 54
6/4
T: A W CarrollJ: Hollie Doyle

Enigmatic sort who appeared to appreciate the change of stable and the removal of any headgear when finally wining at the 16th attempt at Wolverhampton last time. Unpenalised for that win he looks well weighted if he's in the same mood.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Pilot Wings (6/4), Avorisk Et Perils (3/1), Dangerous Ends (6/1), Harbour Quay (8/1), Subliminal (9/1), Music Major (16/1), Bayston Hill (20/1), Mrs Hoo (25/1), By Rail (33/1), War Princess (50/1)

Verdict

A competitive event and many will want to side with Pilot Wings who won an apprentice handicap cosily at Wolverhampton last time and goes unpenalised for that win. He may well progress again but he’s not guaranteed to be in the same form and preference at the likely prices is for last time out C&D winner SUBLIMINAL who still looks on a very fair mark despite a 3lb rise for that win. Of the others Dangerous Ends deserves respect and may well be winning again soon over further with Avorisk Et Perils and Harbour Quay also worthy of consideration.
  1. Subliminal
  2. Pilot Wings
  3. Dangerous Ends

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:30 Charles Town
1
(1)
Joopster
J: Luis Batista
8/13
5
(5)
Little Plumber
J: Antonio Lopez
3/1
2
(2)
Malibu Sunset
J: Fredy Peltroche
7/2
4
(4)
Walk To Freedom
J: Sunday Jr Diaz
16/1
6
(6)
He's Special
J: Jason Simpson
50/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby