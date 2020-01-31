Verdict

Subliminal Pilot Wings Dangerous Ends

A competitive event and many will want to side withwho won an apprentice handicap cosily at Wolverhampton last time and goes unpenalised for that win. He may well progress again but he’s not guaranteed to be in the same form and preference at the likely prices is for last time out C&D winnerwho still looks on a very fair mark despite a 3lb rise for that win. Of the othersdeserves respect and may well be winning again soon over further withandalso worthy of consideration.