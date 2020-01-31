16:20 Lingfield Fri 31 January 2020
Dual C&D winner with one of those wins coming off a higher mark than today's who returns from a fair absence. Ran well when last seen (also on the AW) finishing second over this trip at Chelmsford; features on a handy mark, has won fresh before.
Consistent sort although it's approaching a year since he was last successful but has now slipped 3lb below that last winning mark. Ran well here earlier in the month over 1m4f (did best work at finish); cheekpieces worn for his last win are back on.
Mixes racing on the level with his starts over obstacles but his form of late in both codes has been rather mixed. Appeared to dislike the first-time visor he was equipped with last time over 1m4f here (raced too free); work to do with most of these.
Course winner last November over 1m in easier company than she faces today although she's shaped well enough in tougher contests since. Shaped well enough last time when left poorly placed; hard to leave her out of the equation.
Lightly-raced sort who makes her handicap debut having shown ability and that this sphere will suit her far better. Up in trip from her starts in minor events this well-bred sort looks one to watch in the market of what is a reasonable mark.
The application of cheekpieces appears to have worked the oracle with a second in them for the first-time being followed by a last time out win over C&D. Raise just 3lb for that victory he still looks on a fair mark; one of the main protagonists.
Five-time course winner with three coming over this trip and he returned to form over C&D earlier in the month. Consistency has never been a strong point though and he posted a poor run last time despite being poorly placed; could bounce back.
Still a maiden after 10 attempts although he did turn in a sound effort over C&D last time on his second start for this yard in blinkers for the first-time. That run confirming he has ability but needs a stiffer test to produce his best.
Clearly not firing at present turning in a very modest effort at Newcastle last time over this trip. A first-time visor is now reached for as she makes her Polytrack debut; her mark is starting to look attractive if she did bounce back to form.
Enigmatic sort who appeared to appreciate the change of stable and the removal of any headgear when finally wining at the 16th attempt at Wolverhampton last time. Unpenalised for that win he looks well weighted if he's in the same mood.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Pilot Wings (6/4), Avorisk Et Perils (3/1), Dangerous Ends (6/1), Harbour Quay (8/1), Subliminal (9/1), Music Major (16/1), Bayston Hill (20/1), Mrs Hoo (25/1), By Rail (33/1), War Princess (50/1)
Verdict
- Subliminal
- Pilot Wings
- Dangerous Ends
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.