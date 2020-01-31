Meetings

13:40 Lingfield Fri 31 January 2020

  • Bombardier 'March To Your Own Drum' Claiming Stakes (Class 6)
  • 7f 1y, Standard
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Winning time:1m 23.38sOff time:13:40:19
1
(3)
Moon Troublet,v1
710-0OR: 78D
10/1
T: M ApplebyJ: L Morris

Fairly useful handicapper who is operating below his best of late spoiling his chance last time by going off too hard in a Kempton handicap (6f). Senior jockey takes over again; tough task at the weights. Engaged 6.30 Chelmsford Thursday.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(2)
Unforgiving Minute2
910-0OR: 83CD
4/7
T: S CurranJ: A Kirby

Always to be taken seriously at this level this three-time course winner has a major chance (won his last two races at this level). Found handicap company a little too tough last time over 7f at Kempton, that will have brought him on for this.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
(7)
Briyouni20
79-6OR: 62D
25/1
T: R M BeckettJ: R Kingscote

Fair handicap performer who has done most of his winning at this trip but failed to show anything like his form in a French AW claimer last time. Faces a stiff enough task at the weights this time around; only a minor player.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(5)
Descendantb1,t7
59-6OR: 49D
66/1
T: Miss BrownJ: M Dwyer

With a 1-26 career record this blinkered for the first-time Irish raider looks outclassed in this despite stepping down in grade. Faces a tough task at the weights; would be an unlikely winner and best watched for now.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
(1)
Headland211
49-6OR: 80D
13/2
T: M MeadeJ: Rob Hornby

Only seen once last year having finished off his 2018 campaign very well when landing a gamble in a Salisbury nursery over 7f. This will be his first run on the AW returning from another long break; market may give some idea of what's expected.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(4)
Pour La Victoireb27
109-4OR: 71CD
7/2
T: A W CarrollJ: Hollie Doyle

Brighton specialist who is also a dual C&D winner; ran with credit back from an eight-week break last time over 7f in handicap company. Blinkers worn for his last win now return; looks the main danger in this company.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(6)
Maazel44
69-2OR: 54CD
33/1
T: L CarterJ: Finley Marsh (3)

C&D winner who has run some fair races of late but found his good recent run coming to an end last time in a modest C&D handicap. Sure to find this too tough with plenty to do at the weights.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
3Los Camachos410-05/4Full Result
T: P D EvansJ: Katherine Begley

Betting

Forecast

Unforgiving Minute (4/7), Pour La Victoire (7/2), Headland (13/2), Moon Trouble (10/1), Briyouni (25/1), Maazel (33/1), Descendant (66/1)

Verdict

A race that lacks depth but does contain two types who are well up to winning in this grade and have both won over C&D. On this occasion UNFORGIVING MINUTE is given the nod over Pour La Victoire having thrived since joining his current yard and he should complete a hat-trick in this company. Of the others Headland is the most interesting contender with any market moves worth noting on that one.
  1. Unforgiving Minute
  2. Pour La Victoire
  3. Headland

Video Replay

