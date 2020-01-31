13:40 Lingfield Fri 31 January 2020
Fairly useful handicapper who is operating below his best of late spoiling his chance last time by going off too hard in a Kempton handicap (6f). Senior jockey takes over again; tough task at the weights. Engaged 6.30 Chelmsford Thursday.
Always to be taken seriously at this level this three-time course winner has a major chance (won his last two races at this level). Found handicap company a little too tough last time over 7f at Kempton, that will have brought him on for this.
Fair handicap performer who has done most of his winning at this trip but failed to show anything like his form in a French AW claimer last time. Faces a stiff enough task at the weights this time around; only a minor player.
With a 1-26 career record this blinkered for the first-time Irish raider looks outclassed in this despite stepping down in grade. Faces a tough task at the weights; would be an unlikely winner and best watched for now.
Only seen once last year having finished off his 2018 campaign very well when landing a gamble in a Salisbury nursery over 7f. This will be his first run on the AW returning from another long break; market may give some idea of what's expected.
Brighton specialist who is also a dual C&D winner; ran with credit back from an eight-week break last time over 7f in handicap company. Blinkers worn for his last win now return; looks the main danger in this company.
C&D winner who has run some fair races of late but found his good recent run coming to an end last time in a modest C&D handicap. Sure to find this too tough with plenty to do at the weights.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|3
|Los Camachos
|4
|10-0
|5/4
|Full Result
|T: P D EvansJ: Katherine Begley
Betting
Forecast
Unforgiving Minute (4/7), Pour La Victoire (7/2), Headland (13/2), Moon Trouble (10/1), Briyouni (25/1), Maazel (33/1), Descendant (66/1)
Verdict
- Unforgiving Minute
- Pour La Victoire
- Headland
