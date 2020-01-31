Meetings

18:35 Greyville Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Big Charles Wins The 1981 'July' Fm 76 Handicap (F & M)
  • 5f 212y, Standard
  • 12 Runners
  • WinnerR56,242.002ndR18,009.003rdR8,995.004thR4,507.005thR2,253.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:18:38:10
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Mr Minister23
49-0OR: CD
12/1
T: Michael MillerJ: S Randolph
2
(2)
Bid Before Sunset16
68-10OR:
100/1
T: Yadav SinghJ: A Mgudlwa
3
(3)
Solar Flare22
49-1OR:
4/1
T: Mike/adam AzzieJ: Denis Schwarz
4
(4)
Round The Hornb36
59-4OR:
11/1
T: Willem NelJ: Donovan Dillon
5
(5)
Rachelb64
58-8OR: D
4/1
T: Wayne BadenhorstJ: Warren Kennedy
6
(6)
Peppermint Tea33
69-7OR: D
4/1
T: Johan J VuurenJ: K De Melo
7
(7)
Starlightb42
58-8OR: CD
14/1
T: Duncan HowellsJ: Jason Gates (3)
8
(8)
Amber Furstb133
68-13OR: CD
28/1
T: Wendy WhiteheadJ: Calvin Habib
9
(9)
Noemi19
59-2OR: C
4/1
T: Garth PullerJ: Yuzae Ramzan (9)
10
(10)
Mumtaz97
59-6OR:
17/2
T: Frank RobinsonJ: Serino Moodley
11
(11)
Love Theme42
69-1OR: D
14/1
T: Duncan HowellsJ: Thabiso Gumede (9)
12
(12)
Spring Burst33
59-0OR: D
12/1
T: Matthys OdendaalJ: R Danielson

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Rachel (4/1), Noemi (4/1), Peppermint Tea (4/1), Solar Flare (4/1), Mumtaz (17/2), Round The Horn (11/1), Mr Minister (12/1), Spring Burst (12/1), Starlight (14/1), Love Theme (14/1), Amber Furst (28/1), Bid Before Sunset (100/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:45 Taunton
2
(0)
Flash De Touzaine
J: Lorcan Williams
6/4
5
(0)
Windswept Girl
J: Rex Dingle
9/4
3
(0)
Freddie Darling
J: Mr M Legg
7/1
9
(0)
Thatsentertainment
J: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
8/1
8
(0)
Le Crunch
J: Chester Williams
8/1
6
(0)
Canastero
J: Mr Jack Martin
14/1
7
(0)
Full Spes
J: Mr Caoilin Quinn
16/1
1
(0)
Alkademon
J: Sean Houlihan
80/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 28m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex