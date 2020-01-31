Meetings

16:50 Greyville Fri 31 January 2020

  • Soccer Any15 Maiden Plate
  • 1m 1f 208y, Standard
  • 12 Runners
  • WinnerR62,508.002ndR20,005.003rdR10,003.004thR5,001.005thR2,492.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:16:52:53
1
(1)
Edo Furin40
49-2OR:
16/1
T: Robbie/sha HillJ: R Danielson
2
(2)
All Time High79
49-2OR:
12/1
T: Glen KotzenJ: Donovan Dillon
3
(3)
Glacier Rushb189
59-6OR:
20/1
T: Willem NelJ: Denis Schwarz
4
(4)
War Office79
49-2OR:
7/4
T: Garth PullerJ: Ashton Arries
5
(5)
Slew City42
59-6OR: BF
5/4
T: Dean KannemeyerJ: K De Melo
6
(6)
Rain Danceb61
49-2OR:
17/2
T: Paul GadsbyJ: Warren Kennedy
7
(7)
Elite Statusb42
49-2OR:
22/1
T: Michael MillerJ: Jarred Lee Samuel
8
(8)
Impressive Master19
49-2OR:
33/1
T: Dennis BoschJ: Eric Saziso Ngwane
9
(9)
Fortheboyz36
49-2OR:
40/1
T: Brett CrawfordJ: A Mgudlwa
10
(10)
Light Em Up54
69-6OR:
33/1
T: Lola CrawfordJ: Xola Jacobs (9)
11
(11)
Command Respect19
69-6OR:
40/1
T: Yadav SinghJ: Tristan Godden
12
(12)
Escadrille16
49-2OR:
16/1
T: Gavin Van ZylJ: Calvin Habib

Non-Runners

13
Magari16
49-2OR: -
T: Garth PullerJ: Reserve 1
14
Arctic Warfare16
49-2OR: -
T: Duncan HowellsJ: Reserve 2
15
Brigade26
49-2OR: -
T: Paul GadsbyJ: Reserve 3

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Slew City (5/4), War Office (7/4), Rain Dance (17/2), All Time High (12/1), Edo Furin (16/1), Escadrille (16/1), Glacier Rush (20/1), Elite Status (22/1), Impressive Master (33/1), Light Em Up (33/1), Fortheboyz (40/1), Command Respect (40/1), Brigade (N/A), Arctic Warfare (N/A), Magari (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

