Meetings

16:10 Greyville Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Track & Ball Gaming Maiden Plate (F & M)
  • 7f 210y, Standard
  • 12 Runners
  • WinnerR62,508.002ndR20,005.003rdR10,003.004thR5,001.005thR2,492.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:16:19:32
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Keep On Dancing23
49-4OR:
11/4
T: Wendy WhiteheadJ: S Randolph
2
(2)
Joyful Winter30
49-4OR:
11/2
T: Dean KannemeyerJ: K De Melo
3
(3)
Marmalade30
49-4OR:
13/2
T: Lezeanne ForbesJ: Serino Moodley
4
(4)
Yoshidab12
49-4OR:
18/1
T: Wendy WhiteheadJ: Jason Gates (3)
5
(5)
Girl From Ipanemab12
49-4OR:
12/1
T: Dennis BoschJ: Eric Saziso Ngwane
6
(6)
Bold Speed12
49-4OR: BF
11/1
T: Louis GoosenJ: B Jacobson
7
(7)
Leanna19
59-6OR:
16/1
T: Dennis DrierJ: Donovan Dillon
8
(8)
Masters Beauty70
49-4OR:
11/1
T: Dennis DrierJ: Tristan Godden
9
(9)
Miss Kylie46
49-4OR:
40/1
T: Johan J VuurenJ: Ashton Arries
10
(10)
Sigma Alpha23
49-4OR:
33/1
T: Dennis BoschJ: A Mgudlwa
11
(11)
Duchess Of Malfi55
49-4OR:
15/8
T: Glen KotzenJ: Warren Kennedy
12
(12)
Parkdale5
49-4OR:
33/1
T: Ivan WykJ: Calvin Habib

Non-Runners

13
Swindon12
49-4OR: -
T: Ivan WykJ: Reserve 1
14
Memory Bliss23
69-6OR: -
T: Yadav SinghJ: Reserve 2
15
Silver Wisp23
49-4OR: -
T: Wendy WhiteheadJ: Reserve 3

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Duchess Of Malfi (15/8), Keep On Dancing (11/4), Joyful Winter (11/2), Marmalade (13/2), Masters Beauty (11/1), Bold Speed (11/1), Girl From Ipanema (12/1), Leanna (16/1), Yoshida (18/1), Sigma Alpha (33/1), Parkdale (33/1), Miss Kylie (40/1), Silver Wisp (N/A), Memory Bliss (N/A), Swindon (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:45 Taunton
2
(0)
Flash De Touzaine
J: Lorcan Williams
6/4
5
(0)
Windswept Girl
J: Rex Dingle
9/4
3
(0)
Freddie Darling
J: Mr M Legg
7/1
9
(0)
Thatsentertainment
J: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
8/1
8
(0)
Le Crunch
J: Chester Williams
8/1
6
(0)
Canastero
J: Mr Jack Martin
14/1
7
(0)
Full Spes
J: Mr Caoilin Quinn
16/1
1
(0)
Alkademon
J: Sean Houlihan
80/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 28m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex