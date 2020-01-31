Meetings

15:35 Greyville Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Durban View Restaurant Maiden Plate
  • 7f 210y, Standard
  • 11 Runners
  • WinnerR62,508.002ndR20,005.003rdR10,003.004thR5,001.005thR2,492.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:15:47:12
1
(1)
What A Kid26
49-4OR:
11/1
T: Alyson WrightJ: Tristan Godden
2
(2)
Academy Awardb61
59-6OR: BF
9/4
T: Willem NelJ: Denis Schwarz
3
(3)
Singsingh68
49-4OR:
80/1
T: Wendy WhiteheadJ: A Mgudlwa
4
(4)
Rivenb154
49-4OR:
100/1
T: Dennis DrierJ: Donovan Dillon
5
(5)
Judd289
59-6OR:
100/1
T: Lowan DenysschenJ: Thabiso Gumede (9)
7
(7)
Mythos23
49-4OR:
4/1
T: Dean KannemeyerJ: K De Melo
8
(8)
Saipanb70
49-4OR:
5/1
T: Duncan HowellsJ: Jason Gates (3)
9
(9)
Swanking26
49-4OR:
16/1
T: Nathan KotzenJ: B Jacobson
10
(10)
Great Warrior90
49-4OR:
9/4
T: Lezeanne ForbesJ: Serino Moodley
12
(12)
Whateverittakesb126
49-4OR:
15/2
T: Gavin Van ZylJ: S Randolph
13
Mountain Of Goldb161
49-4OR:
25/1
T: Darryl MooreJ: Khanya Sakayi (3)

Non-Runners

6
(6)
Grey Linngari16
49-4OR: -
T: Paul LaffertyJ: Calvin Habib
11
(11)
Donald Mcdonald194
49-4OR: -
T: Gavin Van ZylJ: Warren Kennedy
14
Drambuie42
49-4OR: -
T: Garth PullerJ: Reserve 2
15
Maxima68
49-4OR: -
T: Doug CampbellJ: Reserve 3

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Great Warrior (9/4), Academy Award (9/4), Mythos (4/1), Saipan (5/1), Grey Linngari (5/1), Whateverittakes (15/2), Donald Mcdonald (10/1), What A Kid (11/1), Swanking (16/1), Mountain Of Gold (25/1), Singsingh (80/1), Judd (100/1), Riven (100/1), Maxima (N/A), Drambuie (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

