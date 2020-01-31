Meetings
15:35 Greyville Fri 31 January 2020
1
(1)
49-4OR:
11/1
2
(2)
59-6OR: BF
9/4
3
(3)
49-4OR:
80/1
4
(4)
Rivenb154
49-4OR:
100/1
5
(5)
Judd289
59-6OR:
100/1
7
(7)
Mythos23
49-4OR:
4/1
8
(8)
Saipanb70
49-4OR:
5/1
9
(9)
Swanking26
49-4OR:
16/1
10
(10)
49-4OR:
9/4
12
(12)
Whateverittakesb126
49-4OR:
15/2
13
Mountain Of Goldb161
49-4OR:
25/1
Non-Runners
6
(6)
Grey Linngari16
49-4OR: -
T: Paul LaffertyJ: Calvin Habib
11
(11)
Donald Mcdonald194
49-4OR: -
T: Gavin Van ZylJ: Warren Kennedy
14
Drambuie42
49-4OR: -
T: Garth PullerJ: Reserve 2
15
Maxima68
49-4OR: -
T: Doug CampbellJ: Reserve 3
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Great Warrior (9/4), Academy Award (9/4), Mythos (4/1), Saipan (5/1), Grey Linngari (5/1), Whateverittakes (15/2), Donald Mcdonald (10/1), What A Kid (11/1), Swanking (16/1), Mountain Of Gold (25/1), Singsingh (80/1), Judd (100/1), Riven (100/1), Maxima (N/A), Drambuie (N/A)
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
