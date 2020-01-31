Meetings

15:00 Greyville Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • www.tabgold.app Maiden Plate (F & M)
  • 5f 212y, Standard
  • 12 Runners
  • WinnerR62,508.002ndR20,005.003rdR10,003.004thR5,001.005thR2,492.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:15:11:57
1
(1)
Light Jade100
49-6OR:
80/1
T: Duncan HowellsJ: Jason Gates (3)
2
(2)
Hopskipandjump19
49-6OR:
10/3
T: Michael RobertsJ: Serino Moodley
3
(3)
At Your Request36
49-6OR:
13/8
T: Dean KannemeyerJ: K De Melo
4
(4)
Path To The Stars50
49-6OR:
10/3
T: Stuart PettigrewJ: Thabiso Gumede (9)
5
(5)
To The Max30
49-6OR:
7/1
T: Dean KannemeyerJ: Warren Kennedy
6
(6)
Jayden's Shreyab12
79-6OR:
25/1
T: Wendy WhiteheadJ: Calvin Habib
7
(7)
Spectralb8
49-6OR:
25/1
T: Mike/adam AzzieJ: Denis Schwarz
8
(8)
Belazada23
59-6OR:
100/1
T: Doug CampbellJ: B Jacobson
9
(9)
Golden Archer68
49-6OR:
80/1
T: Wendy WhiteheadJ: S Randolph
10
(10)
Applesb23
49-6OR:
100/1
T: Paul GadsbyJ: Ashton Arries
11
(11)
Holy Guacamole47
49-6OR: BF
9/1
T: Johan J VuurenJ: R Danielson
12
(12)
Brunilda12
49-6OR:
13/2
T: Garth PullerJ: A Mgudlwa

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

At Your Request (13/8), Path To The Stars (10/3), Hopskipandjump (10/3), Brunilda (13/2), To The Max (7/1), Holy Guacamole (9/1), Spectral (25/1), Jayden's Shreya (25/1), Golden Archer (80/1), Light Jade (80/1), Apples (100/1), Belazada (100/1)

