19:30 Dundalk Fri 31 January 2020
Solid performer here winning over C&D in December. Beaten on latest start behind Parkers Hill earlier this month. Bit more needed but enters calculations.
All four career wins have come over C&D from 12 starts over the combination. Last win at this venue came over two years ago and still the consistent gelding races 5lb higher than last winning mark.
Hints of a possible first career win when fourth of 14 beaten 2¼L on return to action here following a six month absence. Could be a lively player with returning blinkers.
Won for the third time at the track when nosing out Cache Queen over 1m2½f in October off a 3lb lower mark before disappointing over further when last seen in November. Drops back in trip where she is two from five over C&D.
Winner of one of his seven career starts but still looking for first success at this track in five starts. Not disgraced when running with credit over 6f/7f towards the end of the year. Lively each-way prospect.
Won for the second time in his career when landing a 14 runner contest earlier this month over C&D off a 7lb lower mark. Tends to hold his form well and merits plenty of respect in this contest.
Running with plenty of credit in a couple of starts over C&D in November/December last year, not beaten far on each occasion. Entitled to have designs on prize money in this contest.
Winner of one of his four starts over C&D but the gelding has been generally well held in a number of starts over the combination since December. Not easily dismissed but this looks a tall order.
Off the mark for connections at the 11th time of asking when landing a 13 runner maiden over C&D last month on her third start over the combination. Bit more needed but enters calculations.
Roderic O'connor colt. Dam was a maiden. Lightly raced, appearing on just two occasions last year. Not seen for nine months and needs others to run below par to have a chance in this contest.
Without success in 11 starts at this venue including five appearances over C&D. Not disgraced in a couple of starts over C&D since the turn of the year but appears to still have plenty to find.
Form of the early part of last year appeared to level out a little posting a number of dismal efforts between March and July on the AW and on turf when last seen at Navan finishing last of eight.
Modest hurdler who is a 15-race maiden on the Flat including three defeats at this track. Well beaten on latest start at Galway in September and remains easy to oppose in this contest.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Miracles In May (2/1), Sky Moon (11/2), Cautious Approach (7/1), Able Jack (8/1), Koybig (8/1), Paris Duvet (8/1), Nordic Passage (10/1), Captainofthebounty (14/1), Aaron Boy (16/1), Rippling Waters (16/1), Guiding (25/1), Ventnor (25/1), Voyageofdiscovery (25/1), Eastern Racer (28/1), Alhajjaj (28/1), Curly Girl (50/1), Ashqar (50/1)
Verdict
- Able Jack
- Paris Duvet
- Cautious Approach
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.