Meetings

19:30 Dundalk Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Bet On The Best Night Out At Dundalk Stadium Handicap
  • 1m, Standard
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner€6,600.002nd€2,200.003rd€1,100.004th€550.005th€330.006th€219.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:1m 38.3sOff time:19:31:19
1
(11)
Able Jackp14
710-5OR: 75CD
8/1
T: P J F MurphyJ: G M Ryan (5)

Solid performer here winning over C&D in December. Beaten on latest start behind Parkers Hill earlier this month. Bit more needed but enters calculations.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(7)
Koybig14
810-5OR: 75CD
8/1
T: D MarnaneJ: W J Lee

All four career wins have come over C&D from 12 starts over the combination. Last win at this venue came over two years ago and still the consistent gelding races 5lb higher than last winning mark.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(8)
Captainofthebountyb,t7
410-0OR: 70BF
14/1
T: J P O'BrienJ: S M Crosse (3)

Hints of a possible first career win when fourth of 14 beaten 2¼L on return to action here following a six month absence. Could be a lively player with returning blinkers.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(16)
Cautious Approach84
510-0OR: 70CD
7/1
T: Richard O'BrienJ: R P Whelan

Won for the third time at the track when nosing out Cache Queen over 1m2½f in October off a 3lb lower mark before disappointing over further when last seen in November. Drops back in trip where she is two from five over C&D.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(2)
Nordic Passageh,t42
510-0OR: 70
10/1
T: J F LevinsJ: D W O'Connor (3)

Winner of one of his seven career starts but still looking for first success at this track in five starts. Not disgraced when running with credit over 6f/7f towards the end of the year. Lively each-way prospect.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(3)
Miracles In May28
59-12OR: 68CD
2/1
T: M A CahillJ: B M Coen (3)

Won for the second time in his career when landing a 14 runner contest earlier this month over C&D off a 7lb lower mark. Tends to hold his form well and merits plenty of respect in this contest.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(13)
Sky Moonh59
59-11OR: 67D
11/2
T: Peter FaheyJ: W M Lordan

Running with plenty of credit in a couple of starts over C&D in November/December last year, not beaten far on each occasion. Entitled to have designs on prize money in this contest.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(14)
Eastern Racerb14
89-9OR: 65CD
28/1
T: S ByrneJ: T P Madden

Winner of one of his four starts over C&D but the gelding has been generally well held in a number of starts over the combination since December. Not easily dismissed but this looks a tall order.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(1)
Paris Duvett42
49-9OR: 65CD
8/1
T: H De BromheadJ: M P O'Connor (10)

Off the mark for connections at the 11th time of asking when landing a 13 runner maiden over C&D last month on her third start over the combination. Bit more needed but enters calculations.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(5)
Aaron Boy286
49-8OR: 64
16/1
T: K PurcellJ: K J Leonard

Roderic O'connor colt. Dam was a maiden. Lightly raced, appearing on just two occasions last year. Not seen for nine months and needs others to run below par to have a chance in this contest.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(12)
Curly Girl14
69-8OR: 64
50/1
T: W DurkanJ: C D Maxwell (3)

Without success in 11 starts at this venue including five appearances over C&D. Not disgraced in a couple of starts over C&D since the turn of the year but appears to still have plenty to find.

Last RunWatch last race
12
(10)
Alhajjaj202
79-7OR: 63C
28/1
T: Anthony McCannJ: C J McGovern (5)

Form of the early part of last year appeared to level out a little posting a number of dismal efforts between March and July on the AW and on turf when last seen at Navan finishing last of eight.

Last RunWatch last race
13
(17)
Ashqar136
59-5OR: 61
50/1
T: G T LynchJ: R P Cleary

Modest hurdler who is a 15-race maiden on the Flat including three defeats at this track. Well beaten on latest start at Galway in September and remains easy to oppose in this contest.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

14
(6)
Guiding56
49-3OR: 59
T: Shane NolanJ: C P Hoban
15
(4)
Rippling Waters7
69-2OR: 58
T: T CollinsJ: Reserve 1
16
(9)
Voyageofdiscovery111
98-11OR: 53
T: T J O'MaraJ: Reserve 2
17
(15)
Ventnor42
48-6OR: 48
T: A J MartinJ: Reserve 3

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Miracles In May (2/1), Sky Moon (11/2), Cautious Approach (7/1), Able Jack (8/1), Koybig (8/1), Paris Duvet (8/1), Nordic Passage (10/1), Captainofthebounty (14/1), Aaron Boy (16/1), Rippling Waters (16/1), Guiding (25/1), Ventnor (25/1), Voyageofdiscovery (25/1), Eastern Racer (28/1), Alhajjaj (28/1), Curly Girl (50/1), Ashqar (50/1)

Verdict

Top weight ABLE JACK can land the spoils here as the seven-year-old bids to follow up his win over C&D last month. Beaten over the combination since the gelding is better than that run suggests and he can get the better of the Henry De Bromhead, C&D winner Paris Duvet in a competitive contest. Cautious Approach has a 64% win and place strike rate round here in the last 12 months including a victory over C&D can compete for the minor honours with last time out beaten favourite Captainofthebounty for trainer Joseph O'Brien.
  1. Able Jack
  2. Paris Duvet
  3. Cautious Approach

Video Replay

