Meetings
19:55 Aqueduct Fri 31 January 2020
1
(1)
58-11OR: 79D
25/1
2
(2)
Where's Rudyb16
58-8OR: 83D
7/4
3
(3)
68-8OR: 85
20/1
4
(4)
68-11OR: 85D
5/1
5
(5)
108-11OR: 97D
9/2
6
(6)
Holy Week300
88-8OR: 101D
9/1
7
(7)
78-8OR: 94BFD
9/4
9
(9)
68-8OR: 79D
40/1
Non-Runners
8
(8)
Captain Frost22
48-11OR: 67
T: Linda RiceJ: Jose Lezcano
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Where's Rudy (7/4), Business Cycle (9/4), Captain Frost (7/2), Poshsky (9/2), Bootlegger (5/1), Holy Week (9/1), Moneymeister (20/1), So Sublime (25/1), Champagne Papi (40/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:45 Taunton
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed