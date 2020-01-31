Meetings

19:55 Aqueduct Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 5 - Claiming
  • 1m, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$13,860.002nd$4,400.003rd$2,200.004th$1,540.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:56:12
1
(1)
So Sublime6
58-11OR: 79D
25/1
T: Jaime CruzJ: Christian Reyes Santiago
2
(2)
Where's Rudyb16
58-8OR: 83D
7/4
T: R RodriguezJ: Jorge Vargas Jr
3
(3)
Moneymeister30
68-8OR: 85
20/1
T: James FerraroJ: Daisuke Fukumoto
4
(4)
Bootlegger20
68-11OR: 85D
5/1
T: Bruce BrownJ: Dylan Davis
5
(5)
Poshsky6
108-11OR: 97D
9/2
T: Gregory DiPrimaJ: Julio Correa (5)
6
(6)
Holy Week300
88-8OR: 101D
9/1
T: Carlos MartinJ: Luis Cardenas (7)
7
(7)
Business Cycle48
78-8OR: 94BFD
9/4
T: Gary GulloJ: Andre Worrie
9
(9)
Champagne Papi30
68-8OR: 79D
40/1
T: Alexandra HillegassJ: Oscar Gomez

Non-Runners

8
(8)
Captain Frost22
48-11OR: 67
T: Linda RiceJ: Jose Lezcano

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Where's Rudy (7/4), Business Cycle (9/4), Captain Frost (7/2), Poshsky (9/2), Bootlegger (5/1), Holy Week (9/1), Moneymeister (20/1), So Sublime (25/1), Champagne Papi (40/1)

