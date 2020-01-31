Meetings

18:54 Aqueduct Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 3 - Claiming
  • 6f, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$20,160.002nd$6,400.003rd$3,200.004th$2,240.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:18:56:03
1
(1)
Stars Wilburn21
68-8OR: 65D
25/1
T: Robert VetterJ: Benjamin Hernandez
2
(2)
Malarkey189
58-8OR: 81D
11/4
T: Linda RiceJ: Jose Lezcano
4
(4)
Cover Photob134
48-11OR: 77D
5/2
T: Brad CoxJ: Manuel Franco
5
(5)
Cobra Sophie8
68-8OR: 80D
16/1
T: Mertkan KantarmaciJ: Daisuke Fukumoto
6
(6)
Malibu Mischief34
48-11OR: 69D
5/4
T: Michael MiceliJ: Dylan Davis
7
(7)
Nowitna River26
58-11OR: 81D
10/1
T: Karl GrusmarkJ: Oscar Gomez

Non-Runners

3
(3)
Keep Your Distance34
68-11OR: 90
T: Gary GulloJ: Eric Cancel

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Malibu Mischief (5/4), Keep Your Distance (2/1), Cover Photo (5/2), Malarkey (11/4), Nowitna River (10/1), Cobra Sophie (16/1), Stars Wilburn (25/1)

