12:25 Angers Fri 31 January 2020

  • Prix Gilles Baudron - Attele
  • 1m 7f 117y, Good
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€10,080.002nd€3,200.003rd€1,600.004th€1,120.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:12:27:45
1
Energy Well486
60-0OR:
12/1
T: A WilderbeekJ: J M Marie
2
Evidence Nay66
60-0OR:
16/1
T: G CogneJ: Th Barassin
3
Edition Limitee43
60-0OR:
66/1
T: G BeaufilsJ: J ch Beaufils
4
Etrave Du Moulinet87
60-0OR:
50/1
T: V RaimbaultJ: M Pean
5
Etoile Des Ombres207
60-0OR:
50/1
T: Y J Le BezvoetJ: Mlle Ch Sabin
6
Exotica Power380
60-0OR:
80/1
T: C H MalletJ: A Mallet
8
Exotic Passion60
60-0OR:
11/4
T: R GougeonJ: R Congard
9
Elite Des Rioults43
60-0OR:
66/1
T: A MarieJ: H Marie
10
Elegance De Larre18
60-0OR:
8/1
T: S LeblondJ: Alexis Guerin
11
Envie De Fleur254
60-0OR:
14/1
T: P G CaveyJ: B Lerebourg
12
Etoile D'eole27
60-0OR:
66/1
T: L LaudrenJ: P Ventura
13
Epine D'avril6
60-0OR:
7/1
T: B MarieJ: Q Daougabel
14
Elianis Celeste6
60-0OR:
15/8
T: S DouaneauJ: E Douaneau
16
Emba Du Vivier11
60-0OR:
4/1
T: N BridaultJ: F Pichon

Non-Runners

7
Emeraude De Val36
60-0OR: -
T: E LambertzJ: A J David
15
Ella D'Occagnes52
60-0OR: -
T: Arnaud MorinJ: A Domart

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Elianis Celeste (15/8), Exotic Passion (11/4), Emba Du Vivier (4/1), Ella D'Occagnes (4/1), Epine D'avril (7/1), Elegance De Larre (8/1), Energy Well (12/1), Envie De Fleur (14/1), Evidence Nay (16/1), Emeraude De Val (16/1), Etrave Du Moulinet (50/1), Etoile Des Ombres (50/1), Etoile D'eole (66/1), Elite Des Rioults (66/1), Edition Limitee (66/1), Exotica Power (80/1)

