16:30 Wincanton Thu 30 January 2020
Presenting gelding who was runner-up on debut at Plumpton in April, and returned from a six-month absence with a commanding display at Fontwell in early October. Sets a solid standard, albeit stepping back in trip here.
By Arakan, his dam won a point but showed only poor form under Rules subsequently. Yard has done well historically in this sphere, but others preferred here.
By Getaway out of a winning pointer who failed to score under Rules. In good hands, and merits a market check, for all the fitting of a hood on debut is a slightly worrying sign.
Dam was a winning hurdler and a useful chaser, and this gelding found the penny dropping late when fifth of 14 to Wilde About Oscar in a bumper at Warwick. Should improve, and may do considerably better, so market check essential.
€82,000 newcomer closely related to useful winners Minella Foru and Sumkindofking. Represents champion trainer at his home track so must be high on the shortlist on debut.
Arvico half-brother to winners in Genstone Trail and Shady Lane. From a respected yard, but bred to need time, and presence of a tongue tie advises a degree of caution.
By Arvico out of an unraced mare from an ordinary family. Yard can ready a newcomer in this sphere, but this gelding doesn't jump off the page at first glance.
Aizavoski half-brother to fair staying chaser Coopers Square. Took four attempts to shed his maiden status between the flags, but that experience will stand him in good stead.
Fracas half-brother to smart chaser Drovers Lane and bumper winner That's My Rabbit. Yard doesn't rush its bumper horses, and this gelding will be better in time.
Has a real point-to-point pedigree, but he has fared no better than fourth in four runs between the flags himself, and makes very little appeal as a result.
From family of useful stayer Henryville, but he didn't offer much for the short term when fifteenth of 18 to Here Comes McCoy in a maiden bumper at Warwick.
Appeals on pedigree as a son of a bumper winner who is a half-sister to top staying hurdler Paisley Park. Yard not had a bumper winner in recent times, but merits a market check on pedigree.
Black Sam Bellamy half-brother to useful hurdler/chaser Grandads Horse and fair chaser Solid Strike. Yard looking for first rules winner since 2013.
Betting
Forecast
Hurricane Mitch (7/2), Baddesley (7/2), Lydford Lad (7/2), Scene Not Herd (9/1), Presenting Yeats (9/1), Runswick Bay (12/1), Glentruan (12/1), George Of Naunton (20/1), Real Stone (20/1), That Ole Chestnut (25/1), Sam Miguel (66/1), Treacys Jim (125/1), Midnight Jewel (150/1)
Verdict
- Baddesley
- Lydford Lad
- Hurricane Mitch
