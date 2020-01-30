Meetings

16:30 Wincanton Thu 30 January 2020

  • Towergate Caravan Insurance Standard Open NH Flat Race (Class 5)
  • 1m 7f 65y, Soft
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner£2,274.002nd£668.003rd£334.004th£167.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:3m 52.22sOff time:16:31:08
1
Baddesley117
511-10OR:
7/2
T: C GordonJ: Tom Cannon

Presenting gelding who was runner-up on debut at Plumpton in April, and returned from a six-month absence with a commanding display at Fontwell in early October. Sets a solid standard, albeit stepping back in trip here.

2
George Of Naunton
511-3OR:
20/1
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: Sam Twiston-Davies

By Arakan, his dam won a point but showed only poor form under Rules subsequently. Yard has done well historically in this sphere, but others preferred here.

3
Glentruanh1
511-3OR:
12/1
T: P J HobbsJ: M G Nolan

By Getaway out of a winning pointer who failed to score under Rules. In good hands, and merits a market check, for all the fitting of a hood on debut is a slightly worrying sign.

Insights

4
Hurricane Mitch30
511-3OR:
7/2
T: H FryJ: S Bowen

Dam was a winning hurdler and a useful chaser, and this gelding found the penny dropping late when fifth of 14 to Wilde About Oscar in a bumper at Warwick. Should improve, and may do considerably better, so market check essential.

5
Lydford Lad
511-3OR: WS
7/2
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden

€82,000 newcomer closely related to useful winners Minella Foru and Sumkindofking. Represents champion trainer at his home track so must be high on the shortlist on debut.

Insights

6
Real Stonet1
511-3OR:
20/1
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton

Arvico half-brother to winners in Genstone Trail and Shady Lane. From a respected yard, but bred to need time, and presence of a tongue tie advises a degree of caution.

Insights

7
Runswick Bay
511-3OR:
12/1
T: Miss E C LavelleJ: Ben Jones (5)

By Arvico out of an unraced mare from an ordinary family. Yard can ready a newcomer in this sphere, but this gelding doesn't jump off the page at first glance.

8
Scene Not Herd74
511-3OR:
9/1
T: C E LongsdonJ: Nico de Boinville

Aizavoski half-brother to fair staying chaser Coopers Square. Took four attempts to shed his maiden status between the flags, but that experience will stand him in good stead.

9
That Ole Chestnut
511-3OR:
25/1
T: J ScottJ: Matt Griffiths

Fracas half-brother to smart chaser Drovers Lane and bumper winner That's My Rabbit. Yard doesn't rush its bumper horses, and this gelding will be better in time.

10
Treacys Jim256
611-3OR:
125/1
T: J D FrostJ: Bryony Frost

Has a real point-to-point pedigree, but he has fared no better than fourth in four runs between the flags himself, and makes very little appeal as a result.

11
Midnight Jewel19
410-6OR:
150/1
T: Kayley WoollacottJ: J J Burke

From family of useful stayer Henryville, but he didn't offer much for the short term when fifteenth of 18 to Here Comes McCoy in a maiden bumper at Warwick.

12
Presenting Yeats
410-6OR:
9/1
T: M F HarrisJ: Jack Tudor (5)

Appeals on pedigree as a son of a bumper winner who is a half-sister to top staying hurdler Paisley Park. Yard not had a bumper winner in recent times, but merits a market check on pedigree.

Insights

13
Sam Miguel
410-6OR:
66/1
T: C HeardJ: Miss Millie Wonnacott (7)

Black Sam Bellamy half-brother to useful hurdler/chaser Grandads Horse and fair chaser Solid Strike. Yard looking for first rules winner since 2013.

Betting

Forecast

Hurricane Mitch (7/2), Baddesley (7/2), Lydford Lad (7/2), Scene Not Herd (9/1), Presenting Yeats (9/1), Runswick Bay (12/1), Glentruan (12/1), George Of Naunton (20/1), Real Stone (20/1), That Ole Chestnut (25/1), Sam Miguel (66/1), Treacys Jim (125/1), Midnight Jewel (150/1)

Verdict

This sharp test is perhaps not ideal for BADDESLEY, but his Fontwell win is very solid in the context of this race, and he should make a bold bid to defy his penalty. Lydford Lad represents the leading trainer here, and merits respect, as does Hurricane Mitch, who is entitled to improve markedly from his debut at Warwick when noted running on late.
  1. Baddesley
  2. Lydford Lad
  3. Hurricane Mitch

