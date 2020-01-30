Meetings
15:10 Vincennes Thu 30 January 2020
1
49-13OR:
12/1
2
General11
49-13OR:
11/1
3
49-8OR:
11/2
4
49-13OR:
13/8
5
49-13OR:
40/1
6
Gabiano18
49-13OR:
12/1
7
Gilmour11
49-13OR:
14/1
8
Galactic24
49-13OR:
17/2
9
49-8OR:
10/1
10
49-8OR:
10/3
11
Gesira11
49-8OR:
40/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Gef De Play (13/8), Gloria Berry (10/3), Gigi De Vaudival (11/2), Galactic (17/2), Gaia Du Pont (10/1), General (11/1), Gabiano (12/1), Goliath De La Cour (12/1), Gilmour (14/1), Gesira (40/1), Godigious Deladou (40/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:45 Taunton
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed