Meetings

14:40 Vaal Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Next Vaal Racemeeting Tuesday 4 February Maiden Plate
  • 5f 212y, Good
  • 11 Runners
  • WinnerR52,194.002ndR18,009.003rdR8,995.004thR4,507.005thR1,795.006thR898.007thR898.008thR898.009thR898.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:16:11:20
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(9)
Minister Without183
49-6OR:
5/1
T: Corne SpiesJ: Marco V'Rensburg
2
(7)
Wharra Wharrab14
49-6OR:
11/4
T: D Gray St JohnJ: S Khumalo
3
(3)
Belshazzarb128
49-6OR:
4/1
T: Johan J VuurenJ: C Maujean
4
(10)
Opening Gambitb9
49-6OR:
6/1
T: D Gray St JohnJ: R Danielson
5
(6)
Power Shot61
49-6OR:
12/1
T: Corne SpiesJ: Denis Schwarz
8
(12)
Ramkat75
49-6OR:
40/1
T: Corne SpiesJ: Mathew Thackeray
9
(13)
City Deepb15
69-6OR:
40/1
T: Stephanus BothaJ: Lukas Bester
10
(2)
Fists Of Fire37
49-6OR:
11/4
T: Mike/adam AzzieJ: G Lerena
11
(1)
Putins Promise
49-6OR:
12/1
T: D Gray St JohnJ: Luke Ferraris
12
(8)
Top Line
49-6OR:
12/1
T: Fabian HabibJ: Diego De Gouveia
13
(11)
Ukubiza23
59-6OR:
50/1
T: Heinrich WesthuizenJ: J Sampson

Non-Runners

6
(5)
Iron Mike40
49-6OR: -
T: Shaylen NaidooJ: S Khumalo
7
(4)
Income Dollar26
49-6OR: -
T: Chris JonkerJ: Philasande Mxoli

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Wharra Wharra (11/4), Fists Of Fire (11/4), Belshazzar (4/1), Minister Without (5/1), Opening Gambit (6/1), Putins Promise (12/1), Top Line (12/1), Power Shot (12/1), Iron Mike (14/1), Income Dollar (33/1), City Deep (40/1), Ramkat (40/1), Ukubiza (50/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:45 Taunton
2
(0)
Flash De Touzaine
J: Lorcan Williams
7/4
5
(0)
Windswept Girl
J: Rex Dingle
4/1
9
(0)
Thatsentertainment
J: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
11/2
3
(0)
Freddie Darling
J: Mr M Legg
11/2
8
(0)
Le Crunch
J: Chester Williams
15/2
6
(0)
Canastero
J: Mr Jack Martin
8/1
7
(0)
Full Spes
J: Mr Caoilin Quinn
16/1
1
(0)
Alkademon
J: Sean Houlihan
80/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 22m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 43m
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex