Meetings
14:40 Vaal Thu 30 January 2020
1
(9)
49-6OR:
5/1
2
(7)
49-6OR:
11/4
3
(3)
Belshazzarb128
49-6OR:
4/1
4
(10)
49-6OR:
6/1
5
(6)
49-6OR:
12/1
8
(12)
Ramkat75
49-6OR:
40/1
9
(13)
City Deepb15
69-6OR:
40/1
10
(2)
49-6OR:
11/4
11
(1)
49-6OR:
12/1
12
(8)
49-6OR:
12/1
13
(11)
Ukubiza23
59-6OR:
50/1
Non-Runners
6
(5)
Iron Mike40
49-6OR: -
T: Shaylen NaidooJ: S Khumalo
7
(4)
Income Dollar26
49-6OR: -
T: Chris JonkerJ: Philasande Mxoli
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Wharra Wharra (11/4), Fists Of Fire (11/4), Belshazzar (4/1), Minister Without (5/1), Opening Gambit (6/1), Putins Promise (12/1), Top Line (12/1), Power Shot (12/1), Iron Mike (14/1), Income Dollar (33/1), City Deep (40/1), Ramkat (40/1), Ukubiza (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:45 Taunton
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed