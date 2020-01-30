Meetings

12:50 Vaal Thu 30 January 2020

  • Save The Date Guineas Day 8 February Mr 95 Handicap
  • 7f 210y, Good
  • 8 Runners
  • WinnerR63,809.002ndR22,002.003rdR10,992.004thR5,496.005thR2,198.006thR1,099.007thR1,099.008thR1,099.009thR1,099.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:14:53:41
1
(5)
Graduateb37
69-6OR:
25/1
T: David NieuwenhuizenJ: Marco V'Rensburg
2
(6)
Finchatton21
99-5OR: CD
12/1
T: Gokhan TerziJ: Diego De Gouveia
3
(4)
Bien Venue42
59-4OR: CD
9/2
T: Paul PeterJ: Calvin Habib
4
(8)
The Rising Legend214
69-4OR: CD
14/1
T: Alec LairdJ: S Khumalo
5
(7)
Culture Trip42
59-1OR:
12/1
T: Sean TarryJ: Luke Ferraris
6
(1)
Flash Burn23
59-1OR: CD
11/2
T: Sean TarryJ: Denis Schwarz
7
(2)
Nordic Rebel42
79-1OR: CD
11/4
T: Erico VerdoneseJ: G Lerena
8
(3)
Indy Go19
48-10OR: C
7/4
T: Candice DawsonJ: Warren Kennedy

Betting

Forecast

Indy Go (7/4), Nordic Rebel (11/4), Bien Venue (9/2), Flash Burn (11/2), Finchatton (12/1), Culture Trip (12/1), The Rising Legend (14/1), Graduate (25/1)

