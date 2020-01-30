Verdict

Silverturnstogold Six Strings Private Matter

The progressiveis faultless on the Fibresand at Southwell (4-4) and should be followed until beaten. Given a most competent ride by the 5lb claimer Elisha Whittington she comfortably had the measure of(fourth) over 1m here recently, and is also equally adept over this shorter 7f trip. Furthermore, the suspicion is that form line could be further enhanced by Jazz Hands (3.05pm) earlier on today's Southwell card. Others in productive form at this track recently include Amy Murphy's(closely matched with) and the difficult to win with