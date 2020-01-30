Meetings

16:05 Southwell Thu 30 January 2020

  • Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Apprentice Handicap (Class 5)
  • 7f 14y, Standard
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:1m 29.51sOff time:16:05:35
1
(8)
Roberoe/s18
89-9OR: 77CD
8/1
T: Miss Gay KellewayJ: Toby Eley (5)

Back to winning ways when scoring for the first time over 1m (here) on his penultimate start - beat Elixsoft by 1L; has finished 3L fourth to the reopposing Silverturnstogold since.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(2)
Private Matterp15
69-7OR: 75CD
11/1
T: Miss Amy MurphyJ: Gabriele Malune

Made all to beat Al Suil Eile by ½L when successful over C&D in December; continues to rise steadily in the weights following a consistent spell of form - runner-up to Zylan in a tactical 6f affair here a fortnight ago.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(7)
Six Strings7
69-7OR: 75
4/1
T: M ApplebyJ: George Rooke (5)

Won just once since his juvenile days with Richard Fahey; has bumped into a couple of progressive rivals (Raydiance and Forseti) when making the frame on each of his last two Southwell appearances (7f-1m).

Last RunWatch last race
4
(6)
Silverturnstogoldb18
59-7OR: 75CD
7/2
T: A W CarrollJ: Elisha Whittington (5)

Faultless on Fibresand (4-4) and has regularly held the measure of today's opponent Break The Silence; 6lb higher than when comfortably beating Directory by 1¾L (third paced Jazz Hands runs earlier) over 1m here 18 days ago.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
(9)
Al Suil Eile18
49-5OR: 73CD
6/1
T: J J QuinnJ: Ben Robinson

7lb higher than when beaten ½L by Private Matter over C&D in December, but that's owing largely to his continued fine spell of form; gritty winner for the AW champion jockey elect Ben Curtis here (6f) 18 days ago.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
(4)
Custard The Dragonp17
79-5OR: 73CD
9/2
T: J MackieJ: Rowan Scott

Snapped a losing sequence when rediscovering his love affair with Southwell (C&D) 17 days ago - beat Mick Appleby's Glory Of Paris by ¾L; 3lb higher, and on paper this looks to be a deeper race.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(5)
Angel Palanasp17
69-3OR: 71CD
10/1
T: K R BurkeJ: Rhona Pindar (5)

Won four times at this track (6f-7f) during the course of 2018; nowhere near as productive this winter, so is beginning to slide down the weights as a result; likely to go forward early under the 5lb claimer Rhona Pindar; can win soon.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(1)
Break The Silenceb2
68-7OR: 61BFCD
10/1
T: S DixonJ: Grace McEntee (5)

Tough, multiple C&D winner who has enjoyed a fruitful few months; however, the signs are that hectic spell is beginning to take it's toll and it'll come as a surprise if he takes his chance after Tuesday's poor run; opposed on that basis.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

5
(3)
Tranchee12
49-6OR: 74
T: I FurtadoJ: William Carver

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
4Space Bandit49-105/2Full Result
T: M ApplebyJ: Mark Crehan

Betting

Forecast

Silverturnstogold (7/2), Six Strings (4/1), Custard The Dragon (9/2), Al Suil Eile (6/1), Robero (8/1), Angel Palanas (10/1), Break The Silence (10/1), Private Matter (11/1), Tranchee (12/1)

Verdict

The progressive SILVERTURNSTOGOLD is faultless on the Fibresand at Southwell (4-4) and should be followed until beaten. Given a most competent ride by the 5lb claimer Elisha Whittington she comfortably had the measure of Robero (fourth) over 1m here recently, and is also equally adept over this shorter 7f trip. Furthermore, the suspicion is that form line could be further enhanced by Jazz Hands (3.05pm) earlier on today's Southwell card. Others in productive form at this track recently include Amy Murphy's Private Matter (closely matched with Al Suil Eile) and the difficult to win with Six Strings.
  1. Silverturnstogold
  2. Six Strings
  3. Private Matter

Video Replay

