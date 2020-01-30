16:05 Southwell Thu 30 January 2020
Back to winning ways when scoring for the first time over 1m (here) on his penultimate start - beat Elixsoft by 1L; has finished 3L fourth to the reopposing Silverturnstogold since.
Made all to beat Al Suil Eile by ½L when successful over C&D in December; continues to rise steadily in the weights following a consistent spell of form - runner-up to Zylan in a tactical 6f affair here a fortnight ago.
Won just once since his juvenile days with Richard Fahey; has bumped into a couple of progressive rivals (Raydiance and Forseti) when making the frame on each of his last two Southwell appearances (7f-1m).
Faultless on Fibresand (4-4) and has regularly held the measure of today's opponent Break The Silence; 6lb higher than when comfortably beating Directory by 1¾L (third paced Jazz Hands runs earlier) over 1m here 18 days ago.
7lb higher than when beaten ½L by Private Matter over C&D in December, but that's owing largely to his continued fine spell of form; gritty winner for the AW champion jockey elect Ben Curtis here (6f) 18 days ago.
Snapped a losing sequence when rediscovering his love affair with Southwell (C&D) 17 days ago - beat Mick Appleby's Glory Of Paris by ¾L; 3lb higher, and on paper this looks to be a deeper race.
Won four times at this track (6f-7f) during the course of 2018; nowhere near as productive this winter, so is beginning to slide down the weights as a result; likely to go forward early under the 5lb claimer Rhona Pindar; can win soon.
Tough, multiple C&D winner who has enjoyed a fruitful few months; however, the signs are that hectic spell is beginning to take it's toll and it'll come as a surprise if he takes his chance after Tuesday's poor run; opposed on that basis.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|4
|Space Bandit
|4
|9-10
|5/2
|Full Result
|T: M ApplebyJ: Mark Crehan
Betting
Forecast
Silverturnstogold (7/2), Six Strings (4/1), Custard The Dragon (9/2), Al Suil Eile (6/1), Robero (8/1), Angel Palanas (10/1), Break The Silence (10/1), Private Matter (11/1), Tranchee (12/1)
Verdict
- Silverturnstogold
- Six Strings
- Private Matter
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.