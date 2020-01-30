12:50 Southwell Thu 30 January 2020
Twice placed here (6f) from higher marks during November 2019 but less productive of late and doesn't win too often either (4-39 career); interesting to see how he fares now dropped in trip; market check needed.
Maiden (0-12); things haven't gone entirely his way on a couple of recent starts (over C&D); was in the thick of things when beaten less than 2L (fourth) by the well-backed Red Stripes a fortnight ago; closely matched with Loulin.
Broke his duck at the 15th attempt when making all in a Chelmsford maiden (5f; first-time visor); could only plug on for pressure when finishing third (beaten 5¾L) to Mulzim in the finale here on Tuesday.
Moody since winning back-to-back races on the AW during the spring of 2019; is steadily easing in the weights and showed a little more sparkle latest (finished immediately behind Loulin and Hey Ho Let's Go).
Ended 2019 in a fine spell of form when justifying favouritism at Chelmsford (5f); awkward at the start when disappointing at Newcastle (penultimate); close third (Hey Ho Let's Go, Red Invader and Filbert Street behind) over C&D since.
Short-head winner off this mark at Newcastle (5f) in November 2019; has again suggested that his turn is near - repeatedly denied a clear run behind an effortless winner (Jan Van Hoof) at Newcastle last week; major player.
Seven-race maiden who has fallen 9lb in the weights since introduced to handicapping; returning from a 62-day absence (and wind surgery); monitoring brief advised.
Five-race maiden; placed on both handicap starts at Wolverhampton (5f), including when 3L third to a stablemate of Qaaraat (Mutabaahy); low mileage and handily weighted, so could feasibly be involved if proving to be as effective on Fibresand.
Sprung a 50-1 surprise when nailing Loulin on the line over C&D in early December; proved that was no fluke when in there pitching (third) off her revised mark since; is thought to be more than capable of making the frame.
Won a Class 6 C&D handicap for Mick Appleby in late October; 0-4 for Roy Brotherton since; was slowly into stride when sixth (tucked in behind Loulin, Hey Ho Let's Go and Red Invader) a fortnight ago.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|2
|Warrior's Valley
|4
|9-7
|5/2
|Full Result
|T: D C GriffithsJ: S Donohoe
Betting
Forecast
Harry's Ridge (10/3), Hey Ho Let's Go (4/1), Loulin (6/1), Moveonup (13/2), First Excel (13/2), Qaaraat (8/1), Amazing Amaya (11/1), Filbert Street (14/1), Gupta (25/1), Red Invader (40/1)
Verdict
- Qaaraat
- Amazing Amaya
- Hey Ho Let's Go
