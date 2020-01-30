Meetings

12:50 Southwell Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap (Class 6)
  • 4f 214y, Standard
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:59.28sOff time:12:51:04
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(2)
First Excelb7
89-7OR: 60C
13/2
T: S R BowringJ: J Quinn

Twice placed here (6f) from higher marks during November 2019 but less productive of late and doesn't win too often either (4-39 career); interesting to see how he fares now dropped in trip; market check needed.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(1)
Hey Ho Let's Go15
49-6OR: 59
4/1
T: M R HoadJ: Jack Mitchell

Maiden (0-12); things haven't gone entirely his way on a couple of recent starts (over C&D); was in the thick of things when beaten less than 2L (fourth) by the well-backed Red Stripes a fortnight ago; closely matched with Loulin.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(6)
Moveonupv2
49-6OR: 59D
13/2
T: Miss Gay KellewayJ: George Rooke (7)

Broke his duck at the 15th attempt when making all in a Chelmsford maiden (5f; first-time visor); could only plug on for pressure when finishing third (beaten 5¾L) to Mulzim in the finale here on Tuesday.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(5)
Red Invaderp15
109-5OR: 58CD
40/1
T: J ButlerJ: Joey Haynes

Moody since winning back-to-back races on the AW during the spring of 2019; is steadily easing in the weights and showed a little more sparkle latest (finished immediately behind Loulin and Hey Ho Let's Go).

Last RunWatch last race
5
(4)
Loulint15
59-5OR: 58BFCD
6/1
T: Mrs R CarrJ: J P Sullivan

Ended 2019 in a fine spell of form when justifying favouritism at Chelmsford (5f); awkward at the start when disappointing at Newcastle (penultimate); close third (Hey Ho Let's Go, Red Invader and Filbert Street behind) over C&D since.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(7)
Qaaraat7
59-3OR: 56D
8/1
T: A BrittainJ: Cam Hardie

Short-head winner off this mark at Newcastle (5f) in November 2019; has again suggested that his turn is near - repeatedly denied a clear run behind an effortless winner (Jan Van Hoof) at Newcastle last week; major player.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(9)
Gupta62
49-2OR: 55WS
25/1
T: D H BrownJ: P Mulrennan

Seven-race maiden who has fallen 9lb in the weights since introduced to handicapping; returning from a 62-day absence (and wind surgery); monitoring brief advised.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
8
(8)
Harry's Ridge41
59-0OR: 53BF
10/3
T: E J AlstonJ: Jason Hart

Five-race maiden; placed on both handicap starts at Wolverhampton (5f), including when 3L third to a stablemate of Qaaraat (Mutabaahy); low mileage and handily weighted, so could feasibly be involved if proving to be as effective on Fibresand.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
9
(10)
Amazing Amayah42
58-11OR: 50CD
11/1
T: D ShawJ: Lewis Edmunds

Sprung a 50-1 surprise when nailing Loulin on the line over C&D in early December; proved that was no fluke when in there pitching (third) off her revised mark since; is thought to be more than capable of making the frame.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(3)
Filbert Streetb15
58-10OR: 49CD
14/1
T: R BrothertonJ: L Morris

Won a Class 6 C&D handicap for Mick Appleby in late October; 0-4 for Roy Brotherton since; was slowly into stride when sixth (tucked in behind Loulin, Hey Ho Let's Go and Red Invader) a fortnight ago.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
2Warrior's Valley49-75/2Full Result
T: D C GriffithsJ: S Donohoe

Betting

Forecast

Harry's Ridge (10/3), Hey Ho Let's Go (4/1), Loulin (6/1), Moveonup (13/2), First Excel (13/2), Qaaraat (8/1), Amazing Amaya (11/1), Filbert Street (14/1), Gupta (25/1), Red Invader (40/1)

Verdict

An open 5f sprint to kick-off the Southwell action with plenty of recent C&D form to dissect. Loulin continues to run well coming out on top of Hey Ho Let's Go, Red Invader and Filbert Street here a fortnight ago, while he also has history with the mildly appealing mare Amazing Amaya. First Excel should be monitored for signs of market support, but obviously it's a slight worry that he's never won over the minimum trip. Therefore, from his last winning mark and an eye-catcher in defeat to a smooth travelling, well-handicapped winner (Jan Van Hoof) at Newcastle last week, the safest advice is to stick with Antony Brittain's QAARAAT.
  1. Qaaraat
  2. Amazing Amaya
  3. Hey Ho Let's Go

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:30 Charles Town
1
(1)
Joopster
J: Luis Batista
2/3
2
(2)
Malibu Sunset
J: Fredy Peltroche
3/1
5
(5)
Little Plumber
J: Antonio Lopez
7/2
6
(6)
He's Special
J: Jason Simpson
12/1
4
(4)
Walk To Freedom
J: Sunday Jr Diaz
12/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby