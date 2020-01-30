Meetings
16:15 Meydan Thu 30 January 2020
1
(7)
Fight Onb,t133
59-6OR: 105D
5/1
2
(8)
Dubai Legacyp28
49-1OR: 100
7/4
3
(2)
Fasuba14
69-1OR: 100D
16/1
4
(3)
69-1OR: 100D
33/1
5
(5)
Galvanizev121
78-9OR: 94CD
5/2
6
(4)
Strickerb,t14
68-7OR: 92D
40/1
7
(6)
48-6OR: 91D
13/2
8
(10)
48-6OR: 91D
14/1
9
(9)
Irish Freedomt,v1336
68-6OR: 91D
18/1
Non-Runners
10
(1)
Golden Goal42
68-5OR: 90
T: D WatsonJ: S Hitchcott
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Dubai Legacy (7/4), Galvanize (5/2), Golden Goal (5/2), Fight On (5/1), Assimilation (13/2), Captain Von Trapp (14/1), Fasuba (16/1), Irish Freedom (18/1), Plata O Plomo (33/1), Stricker (40/1)
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
