Meetings

16:15 Meydan Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Mina Hamriya Handicap - Dirt
  • 1m, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner352,292.00 AED2nd133,258.00 AED3rd66,199.00 AED4th30,298.00 AED5th15,271.00 AED6th9,112.00 AED
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:1m 37.95sOff time:16:15:50
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(7)
Fight Onb,t133
59-6OR: 105D
5/1
T: D O'neillJ: P Cosgrave
2
(8)
Dubai Legacyp28
49-1OR: 100
7/4
T: S bin SuroorJ: C Soumillon
3
(2)
Fasuba14
69-1OR: 100D
16/1
T: M C TamJ: F Veron
4
(3)
Plata O Plomov14
69-1OR: 100D
33/1
T: Susanne BerneklintJ: C Lopez
5
(5)
Galvanizev121
78-9OR: 94CD
5/2
T: D WatsonJ: P J Dobbs
6
(4)
Strickerb,t14
68-7OR: 92D
40/1
T: F CastroJ: Elione Chaves
7
(6)
Assimilation14
48-6OR: 91D
13/2
T: E WalkerJ: A Fresu
8
(10)
Captain Von Trappb14
48-6OR: 91D
14/1
T: S GhadayerJ: M Barzalona
9
(9)
Irish Freedomt,v1336
68-6OR: 91D
18/1
T: S SeemarJ: R Mullen

Non-Runners

10
(1)
Golden Goal42
68-5OR: 90
T: D WatsonJ: S Hitchcott

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Dubai Legacy (7/4), Galvanize (5/2), Golden Goal (5/2), Fight On (5/1), Assimilation (13/2), Captain Von Trapp (14/1), Fasuba (16/1), Irish Freedom (18/1), Plata O Plomo (33/1), Stricker (40/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:30 Charles Town
1
(1)
Joopster
J: Luis Batista
2/3
2
(2)
Malibu Sunset
J: Fredy Peltroche
3/1
5
(5)
Little Plumber
J: Antonio Lopez
7/2
6
(6)
He's Special
J: Jason Simpson
12/1
4
(4)
Walk To Freedom
J: Sunday Jr Diaz
12/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby