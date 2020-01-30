Meetings

18:15 Lyon La Soie Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Parc Du Perche - Attele
  • 1m 2f 41y, Standard
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner€9,449.002nd€3,000.003rd€1,500.004th€1,050.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:18:17:21
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Gloire Du Sablier210
40-0OR:
12/1
T: B ThomasJ: B Thomas
2
Gastounette15
40-0OR:
50/1
T: G AlaineJ: M Aoudia
3
Grande Lady7
40-0OR:
50/1
T: A TintillierJ: A Tintillier
4
Geneva7
40-0OR:
20/1
T: J M GauvinJ: B Ruet
5
Guerilla Jet193
40-0OR:
5/4
T: Y DesmetJ: D Bekaert
6
Golly Loulou218
40-0OR:
10/1
T: H Chauve-LaffayJ: H Chauve-Laffay
7
Garta Mag147
40-0OR:
33/1
T: P CallierJ: P Callier
8
Go On Alouette15
40-0OR:
11/2
T: J B BonetJ: J b Bonet
9
Galatee D'alfort
40-0OR:
33/1
T: P LabrousseJ: P Labrousse
10
Geniale De Laval
40-0OR:
14/1
T: J L VerriereJ: L Verriere
11
Grace De Nice16
40-0OR:
7/2
T: Mickael CormyJ: Martin Cormy
12
Geniale Star10
40-0OR:
8/1
T: L GoutJ: Laurent Gout

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Guerilla Jet (5/4), Grace De Nice (7/2), Go On Alouette (11/2), Geniale Star (8/1), Golly Loulou (10/1), Gloire Du Sablier (12/1), Geniale De Laval (14/1), Geneva (20/1), Galatee D'alfort (33/1), Garta Mag (33/1), Gastounette (50/1), Grande Lady (50/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4/5
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3/1
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
10/1
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
10/1
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
14/1
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
20/1
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
25/1
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
25/1
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
25/1
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
25/1
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 20m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 41m
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex