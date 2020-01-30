Meetings
18:15 Lyon La Soie Thu 30 January 2020
1
40-0OR:
12/1
2
40-0OR:
50/1
3
40-0OR:
50/1
4
40-0OR:
20/1
5
Guerilla Jet193
40-0OR:
5/4
6
Golly Loulou218
40-0OR:
10/1
7
Garta Mag147
40-0OR:
33/1
8
40-0OR:
11/2
9
40-0OR:
33/1
10
40-0OR:
14/1
11
40-0OR:
7/2
12
40-0OR:
8/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Guerilla Jet (5/4), Grace De Nice (7/2), Go On Alouette (11/2), Geniale Star (8/1), Golly Loulou (10/1), Gloire Du Sablier (12/1), Geniale De Laval (14/1), Geneva (20/1), Galatee D'alfort (33/1), Garta Mag (33/1), Gastounette (50/1), Grande Lady (50/1)
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
