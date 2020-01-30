Meetings

22:01 Gulfstream Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 10 - Maiden Claiming
  • 1m 110y, Firm
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner$24,570.002nd$7,800.003rd$3,900.004th$2,730.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:22:10:57
1
(1)
Basie33
38-8OR: 92
7/4
T: Chad BrownJ: Javier Castellano
2
(2)
Rodeo Red43
38-8OR: 86
10/1
T: Don SwickJ: Paco Lopez
3
(3)
Jesus' Team32
38-8OR: 81
33/1
T: Jose GaroffaloJ: Santiago Gonzalez
4
(4)
Clifton Park19
38-8OR: 64
50/1
T: Dale RomansJ: Romero Maragh (5)
5
(5)
Easy Stride43
38-8OR: 80
66/1
T: Steven DwoskinJ: Jeffrey Sanchez
6
(6)
Fortyeightstraight26
38-8OR: 85
16/1
T: Michael LermanJ: Edgard Zayas
7
(7)
Montana Man26
38-8OR: 79
11/2
T: Dale RomansJ: Nik Juarez
8
(8)
Bee Bridge32
38-8OR: 89
7/1
T: Todd PletcherJ: John Velazquez
10
(10)
Don't Tase Me Bro40
38-8OR: 55
8/1
T: Todd PletcherJ: Luis Saez
11
(11)
Maverick Kitten29
38-8OR: 86BF
7/2
T: Michael MakerJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
12
(12)
Crossing The Moon161
38-8OR: 83
9/1
T: Kenneth McPeekJ: Jose Ortiz
14
(14)
Justinthenickotime21
38-8OR: 84
14/1
T: Jane CibelliJ: Jairo Rendon

Non-Runners

9
(9)
Storm Risk32
38-8OR: 80
T: Gustavo AmayaJ: Marcos Meneses
13
(13)
Budget Buster48
38-8OR: 74
T: Michael MakerJ: Jose Ortiz
15
(15)
Blessed Journey20
38-8OR: 86
T: R Hess JrJ: Romero Maragh

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Basie (7/4), Maverick Kitten (7/2), Montana Man (11/2), Budget Buster (6/1), Bee Bridge (7/1), Blessed Journey (8/1), Don't Tase Me Bro (8/1), Crossing The Moon (9/1), Rodeo Red (10/1), Justinthenickotime (14/1), Fortyeightstraight (16/1), Storm Risk (30/1), Jesus' Team (33/1), Clifton Park (50/1), Easy Stride (66/1)

