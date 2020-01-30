Meetings
19:30 Gulfstream Thu 30 January 2020
1
(1)
38-8OR:
25/1
2
(2)
38-8OR:
7/2
3
(3)
38-8OR:
3/1
5
(5)
38-8OR:
14/1
6
(6)
38-8OR: 71BF
4/1
7
(7)
38-8OR: 76
14/1
8
(8)
38-7OR: 80BF
11/4
10
(10)
38-8OR: 79
7/1
Non-Runners
4
(4)
King Shawn
38-8OR: -
T: Ronald SpatzJ: Jeffrey Sanchez
9
(9)
Awesome Enough
38-8OR: -
T: Ronald SpatzJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Who Is Jarett (11/4), Wordman (3/1), Dunmore Town (7/2), Young Raymond (4/1), Red Astaire (7/1), Awesome Enough (10/1), Hats Off Too You (14/1), Stonecastle (14/1), King Shawn (15/1), Stroll For Gold (25/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
