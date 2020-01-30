Meetings

19:30 Gulfstream Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 5 - Maiden Claiming
  • 5f, Firm
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$19,530.002nd$6,200.003rd$3,100.004th$2,171.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:38:28
1
(1)
Stroll For Gold
38-8OR:
25/1
T: David BrownleeJ: Nik Juarez
2
(2)
Dunmore Town
38-8OR:
7/2
T: Jr Edward Plesa,J: Paco Lopez
3
(3)
Wordman
38-8OR:
3/1
T: Todd PletcherJ: Luis Saez
5
(5)
Stonecastle
38-8OR:
14/1
T: Eduardo CaramoriJ: Cristian Torres (5)
6
(6)
Young Raymond42
38-8OR: 71BF
4/1
T: Gilberto ZerpaJ: Emisael Jaramillo
7
(7)
Hats Off Too You114
38-8OR: 76
14/1
T: Ryan WalshJ: Luca Panici
8
(8)
Who Is Jarett28
38-7OR: 80BF
11/4
T: Jorge NavarroJ: Edgard Zayas
10
(10)
Red Astaire53
38-8OR: 79
7/1
T: Julia CareyJ: Jairo Rendon

Non-Runners

4
(4)
King Shawn
38-8OR: -
T: Ronald SpatzJ: Jeffrey Sanchez
9
(9)
Awesome Enough
38-8OR: -
T: Ronald SpatzJ: Irad Ortiz Jr

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Who Is Jarett (11/4), Wordman (3/1), Dunmore Town (7/2), Young Raymond (4/1), Red Astaire (7/1), Awesome Enough (10/1), Hats Off Too You (14/1), Stonecastle (14/1), King Shawn (15/1), Stroll For Gold (25/1)

