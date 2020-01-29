Meetings

19:19 Sam Houston Race Park Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 3 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 1m, Good
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$22,680.002nd$7,201.003rd$3,600.004th$2,520.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:23:08
1
(1)
Xingfu59
38-10OR: 79
9/4
T: Steven AsmussenJ: Richard Eramia
2
(2)
Wicked Valentine28
38-10OR: 71
16/1
T: Mindy WillisJ: Benny Landeros
3
(3)
Malibu Midnight
38-10OR:
10/1
T: Karl BrobergJ: David Cabrera
4
(4)
Curtseytothekitten88
38-10OR: 58
9/1
T: Ronnie CravensJ: Lane Luzzi
5
(5)
Tiz Forever34
38-10OR: 83
10/11
T: Brad CoxJ: Iram Diego
6
(6)
Military City60
38-10OR: 51
25/1
T: Danny PishJ: Danny Sorenson
9
(9)
E Ticket Ride49
38-10OR: 54
25/1
T: Scott YoungJ: Floyd Jr Wethey
10
(10)
The One For Fun75
38-10OR: 59
11/1
T: Kari CraddockJ: Rodolfo Guerra

Non-Runners

7
(7)
Lady Gwen89
38-10OR: 59
T: M DavidsonJ: Deshawn Parker
8
(8)
Louisiana Special18
38-10OR: 63
T: Mike NeatherlinJ: Ernesto Valdez Jiminez
11
(11)
Snap It14
38-10OR: 60
T: Scott GelnerJ: Jose Vega

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Tiz Forever (10/11), Xingfu (9/4), Lady Gwen (5/1), Curtseytothekitten (9/1), Malibu Midnight (10/1), The One For Fun (11/1), Louisiana Special (15/1), Wicked Valentine (16/1), E Ticket Ride (25/1), Military City (25/1), Snap It (30/1)

