Meetings
19:19 Sam Houston Race Park Wed 29 January 2020
1
(1)
Xingfu59
38-10OR: 79
9/4
2
(2)
38-10OR: 71
16/1
3
(3)
38-10OR:
10/1
4
(4)
38-10OR: 58
9/1
5
(5)
38-10OR: 83
10/11
6
(6)
38-10OR: 51
25/1
9
(9)
38-10OR: 54
25/1
10
(10)
38-10OR: 59
11/1
Non-Runners
7
(7)
Lady Gwen89
38-10OR: 59
T: M DavidsonJ: Deshawn Parker
8
(8)
Louisiana Special18
38-10OR: 63
T: Mike NeatherlinJ: Ernesto Valdez Jiminez
11
(11)
Snap It14
38-10OR: 60
T: Scott GelnerJ: Jose Vega
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Tiz Forever (10/11), Xingfu (9/4), Lady Gwen (5/1), Curtseytothekitten (9/1), Malibu Midnight (10/1), The One For Fun (11/1), Louisiana Special (15/1), Wicked Valentine (16/1), E Ticket Ride (25/1), Military City (25/1), Snap It (30/1)
