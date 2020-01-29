Meetings
18:45 Marseille Wed 29 January 2020
1
50-0OR:
28/1
2
50-0OR:
12/1
3
50-0OR:
11/10
4
50-0OR:
22/1
5
50-0OR:
25/1
6
50-0OR:
28/1
7
Free Time521
50-0OR:
40/1
8
50-0OR:
22/1
9
50-0OR:
11/2
10
50-0OR:
10/1
11
50-0OR:
14/1
12
50-0OR:
50/1
13
Feeling82
50-0OR:
33/1
14
50-0OR:
7/1
15
50-0OR:
10/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
First De Rougemont (11/10), Fils Du Large (11/2), Fly Gibus (7/1), Festival Castelets (10/1), Fracassant (10/1), First Du Fosse (12/1), Funky Du Noyer (14/1), Flicflac Du Logis (22/1), Filou La Nuit (22/1), Follow Me Visais (25/1), Fox De La Calade (28/1), Faste De Chenu (28/1), Feeling (33/1), Free Time (40/1), Forevermoko (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed