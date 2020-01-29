Meetings

18:45 Marseille Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix De La Societe Du Cheval Francais - Attele
  • 1m 5f 38y, Standard
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€9,449.002nd€3,000.003rd€1,500.004th€1,050.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Fox De La Calade56
50-0OR:
28/1
T: S YanaJ: Mlle J Ohanessian
2
First Du Fosse42
50-0OR:
12/1
T: D AlexandreJ: Alexis Lerenard
3
First De Rougemont14
50-0OR:
11/10
T: J M RoubaudJ: M Izzo
4
Flicflac Du Logis42
50-0OR:
22/1
T: J M RoubaudJ: J Ozenne
5
Follow Me Visais6
50-0OR:
25/1
T: R MourlonJ: Mlle M Heymans
6
Faste De Chenu24
50-0OR:
28/1
T: A TomaselliJ: Mlle M Donabedian
7
Free Time521
50-0OR:
40/1
T: Y A BriandJ: S Godon
8
Filou La Nuit24
50-0OR:
22/1
T: V FoucaultJ: Mlle A Dupuis
9
Fils Du Large197
50-0OR:
11/2
T: L PeltierJ: A Fantauzza
10
Fracassant30
50-0OR:
10/1
T: B GelorminiJ: L Gelormini
11
Funky Du Noyer22
50-0OR:
14/1
T: D AlexandreJ: B Blary
12
Forevermoko22
50-0OR:
50/1
T: J M RoubaudJ: J J Belleveaux
13
Feeling82
50-0OR:
33/1
T: E GoutJ: R Fonzo
14
Fly Gibus51
50-0OR:
7/1
T: S BouissonJ: Y Bouisson
15
Festival Castelets5
50-0OR:
10/1
T: N EnschJ: Guillaume Lemoine

Betting

Forecast

First De Rougemont (11/10), Fils Du Large (11/2), Fly Gibus (7/1), Festival Castelets (10/1), Fracassant (10/1), First Du Fosse (12/1), Funky Du Noyer (14/1), Flicflac Du Logis (22/1), Filou La Nuit (22/1), Follow Me Visais (25/1), Fox De La Calade (28/1), Faste De Chenu (28/1), Feeling (33/1), Free Time (40/1), Forevermoko (50/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

