Meetings
15:32 Marseille Wed 29 January 2020
1
50-0OR:
5/1
2
50-0OR:
6/4
3
50-0OR:
28/1
4
50-0OR:
66/1
5
50-0OR:
50/1
6
50-0OR:
80/1
7
50-0OR:
10/1
8
50-0OR:
40/1
9
50-0OR:
25/1
10
Fancy De Mai344
50-0OR:
5/1
11
50-0OR:
9/1
12
50-0OR:
14/1
13
50-0OR:
4/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Fantasy Winner (6/4), Fille A Lolo (4/1), Flora D'arc (5/1), Fancy De Mai (5/1), Feerie Des Brouets (9/1), Fabuleuse (10/1), Flamme De Ginai (14/1), Fusion Divine (25/1), Feria De Carsi (28/1), Frida Nera (40/1), Feria Du Padoueng (50/1), Fiona Christubert (66/1), Felista De Marlau (80/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
