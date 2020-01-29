Verdict

King Of Arms Win O'clock En Famille

sets the standard here from what he has shown to date. He has gone close on a couple of occasions and this looks a great chance for him to get off the mark.has produced two fairly decent runs himself and should step up on those to be near by at the business of the contest, whilemade an encouraging debut at Chelmsford where he was second and he can hit the frame once again on this latest start.