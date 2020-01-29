Meetings

16:45 Kempton Wed 29 January 2020

  • 32Red On The App Store Maiden Stakes (Div 1) (Class 5)
  • 1m, Standard / Slow
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner£3,881.002nd£1,155.003rd£577.004th£289.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 40.9sOff time:16:47:02
1
(10)
Dark Scimitar
39-5OR:
25/1
T: M BottiJ: Daniel Muscutt

Verrazano colt who cost $30,000 as a yearling. His dam was a runner-up in the US over 5½f. One to watch on his opening appearance unless there is strong market confidence behind him beforehand.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(8)
Drakey Boy7
39-5OR:
100/1
T: W G M TurnerJ: E J Walsh

Failed to shine on his debut at Lingfield (6f) on the AW seven days ago. He came back at the rear of 10 runners after going off at 66/1. Needs to take a big stride forward on this latest attempt to be in the mix.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(2)
En Famille27
39-5OR:
5/1
T: Miss Amy MurphyJ: Callum Shepherd

Came close to victory on his debut at Chelmsford (1m) earlier this month as he was second of 13, beaten by 5L. Remains open to improvement on just his second run so he is one for the shortlist.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(7)
Fiach Stoney16
39-5OR:
100/1
T: D M LoughnaneJ: Kevin Lundie (5)

Made a modest start to his career when he was seventh of 11 at Wolverhampton after going off at 50/1. He finished 17L off the winner on that occasion. Stepping down in trip slightly now. Best to watch.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(1)
King Of Armsp142
39-5OR: 74
5/4
T: J H M GosdenJ: R Havlin

Was denied by just a neck on his debut at Wolverhampton (1m½f). He also hit the frame last time out on the AW at Lingfield (1m). Will wear cheekpieces on this latest run. Big player.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
(3)
Win O'clock27
39-5OR:
3/1
T: R CharltonJ: Adam J McNamara

Has come back fourth on both of his two appearances to date. His last start came at Chelmsford (1m) in a 13 runner field where he was 3L away from the winner. Likely to be capable of stepping up from that. Is one to consider.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(5)
Glencora
39-0OR:
9/1
T: D R C ElsworthJ: David Probert

Gleneagles filly who cost 40,000 gns a foal. Her dam scored over 1m as a two-year-old and is a half sister to Scottish Stage who was smart up to 1m2f. Should come on for this run so others are preferred for now.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(4)
Haida Gwaii42
39-0OR:
40/1
T: C HillsJ: K Shoemark

Finished ninth of 12 at Lingfield (1m) on the AW last month on her sole start so far. She went off at 33/1 and was 10L away at the finish. Needs to produce more this time around. Others make a greater appeal.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
9
(9)
Madames Girl
39-0OR:
66/1
T: D K IvoryJ: Joey Haynes

Rock of Gibraltar filly whose dam won over 7f. She is a half-sister to a couple of winners, including Chanceuse who was successful over 1m½f. Will most likely need this opening run on the track.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(6)
Perfect Outing42
39-0OR:
40/1
T: C G CoxJ: Hector Crouch

Has performed modestly well in her two outings to date, including latest on the AW at the Lingfield (7f) where she was fifth of 14 runners. Is stepping up in trip here. Has each-way claims.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(11)
Surround18
39-0OR:
11/1
T: W J HaggasJ: P J McDonald

Came back seventh of 11 at Lingfield (1m) on the AW. She was slowly into stride and ran green for large parts of that contest. Should be much better this time with that experience on her side now. Can't discount.

Last RunWatch last race
12
(12)
Windy Cove18
39-0OR:
66/1
T: J M P EustaceJ: S W Kelly

Was eighth of 11 runners on the AW at Lingfield (1m) on her debut. She was always at the rear end of that field and she raced wide at the bend. Needs to improve this time so others appeal more.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

King Of Arms (5/4), Win O'clock (3/1), En Famille (5/1), Glencora (9/1), Surround (11/1), Dark Scimitar (25/1), Perfect Outing (40/1), Haida Gwaii (40/1), Windy Cove (66/1), Madames Girl (66/1), Fiach Stoney (100/1), Drakey Boy (100/1)

Verdict

KING OF ARMS sets the standard here from what he has shown to date. He has gone close on a couple of occasions and this looks a great chance for him to get off the mark. Won O'clock has produced two fairly decent runs himself and should step up on those to be near by at the business of the contest, while En Famille made an encouraging debut at Chelmsford where he was second and he can hit the frame once again on this latest start.
  1. King Of Arms
  2. Win O'clock
  3. En Famille

Video Replay

