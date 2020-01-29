16:45 Kempton Wed 29 January 2020
Verrazano colt who cost $30,000 as a yearling. His dam was a runner-up in the US over 5½f. One to watch on his opening appearance unless there is strong market confidence behind him beforehand.
Failed to shine on his debut at Lingfield (6f) on the AW seven days ago. He came back at the rear of 10 runners after going off at 66/1. Needs to take a big stride forward on this latest attempt to be in the mix.
Came close to victory on his debut at Chelmsford (1m) earlier this month as he was second of 13, beaten by 5L. Remains open to improvement on just his second run so he is one for the shortlist.
Made a modest start to his career when he was seventh of 11 at Wolverhampton after going off at 50/1. He finished 17L off the winner on that occasion. Stepping down in trip slightly now. Best to watch.
Was denied by just a neck on his debut at Wolverhampton (1m½f). He also hit the frame last time out on the AW at Lingfield (1m). Will wear cheekpieces on this latest run. Big player.
Has come back fourth on both of his two appearances to date. His last start came at Chelmsford (1m) in a 13 runner field where he was 3L away from the winner. Likely to be capable of stepping up from that. Is one to consider.
Gleneagles filly who cost 40,000 gns a foal. Her dam scored over 1m as a two-year-old and is a half sister to Scottish Stage who was smart up to 1m2f. Should come on for this run so others are preferred for now.
Finished ninth of 12 at Lingfield (1m) on the AW last month on her sole start so far. She went off at 33/1 and was 10L away at the finish. Needs to produce more this time around. Others make a greater appeal.
Rock of Gibraltar filly whose dam won over 7f. She is a half-sister to a couple of winners, including Chanceuse who was successful over 1m½f. Will most likely need this opening run on the track.
Has performed modestly well in her two outings to date, including latest on the AW at the Lingfield (7f) where she was fifth of 14 runners. Is stepping up in trip here. Has each-way claims.
Came back seventh of 11 at Lingfield (1m) on the AW. She was slowly into stride and ran green for large parts of that contest. Should be much better this time with that experience on her side now. Can't discount.
Was eighth of 11 runners on the AW at Lingfield (1m) on her debut. She was always at the rear end of that field and she raced wide at the bend. Needs to improve this time so others appeal more.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
King Of Arms (5/4), Win O'clock (3/1), En Famille (5/1), Glencora (9/1), Surround (11/1), Dark Scimitar (25/1), Perfect Outing (40/1), Haida Gwaii (40/1), Windy Cove (66/1), Madames Girl (66/1), Fiach Stoney (100/1), Drakey Boy (100/1)
Verdict
- King Of Arms
- Win O'clock
- En Famille
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.