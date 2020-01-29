Meetings

  • Prix Des Amis Du Cheval - Monte
  • 1m 5f 38y, Standard
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner€19,530.002nd€6,200.003rd€3,100.004th€2,170.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Dancer11
710-7OR:
9/1
T: B OlicardJ: Cedric Terry
2
Easy To Love Blue32
610-7OR:
11/4
T: M MottierJ: M Mottier
3
Bocage Du Rib11
98-13OR:
33/1
T: Mlle V M GoetzJ: Mlle C Saout
4
Asiona Cash49
108-13OR:
40/1
T: C H CuillerJ: Mlle C Theault
5
Apollo De Ry21
1010-7OR:
12/1
T: J M TeilletJ: Mlle M Blot
6
Ciceron Du Cebe10
810-7OR:
11/2
T: M AbrivardJ: M Abrivard
7
Beau De Morgane8
910-7OR:
28/1
T: J H TreichJ: Mlle S Treich
8
Bora Du Chatelet372
98-9OR:
80/1
T: I P BlanchonJ: Mlle M Mendiboure
9
Djackpot De Vivoin8
710-7OR:
4/1
T: N LangloisJ: Mlle A Toussaint
10
Alcibiade32
108-9OR:
80/1
T: J ChavatteJ: Mlle N Rolly
11
Ascain32
1010-7OR:
13/8
T: J ChavatteJ: E Raffin
12
Amicalement Votre14
108-9OR:
28/1
T: J H TreichJ: Mlle M Darbord

Betting

Forecast

Ascain (13/8), Easy To Love Blue (11/4), Djackpot De Vivoin (4/1), Ciceron Du Cebe (11/2), Dancer (9/1), Apollo De Ry (12/1), Amicalement Votre (28/1), Beau De Morgane (28/1), Bocage Du Rib (33/1), Asiona Cash (40/1), Alcibiade (80/1), Bora Du Chatelet (80/1)

