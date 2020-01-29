Meetings
13:47 Bordeaux Le Bouscat Wed 29 January 2020
1
Dancer11
710-7OR:
9/1
2
610-7OR:
11/4
3
98-13OR:
33/1
4
108-13OR:
40/1
5
1010-7OR:
12/1
6
810-7OR:
11/2
7
910-7OR:
28/1
8
98-9OR:
80/1
9
710-7OR:
4/1
10
108-9OR:
80/1
11
Ascain32
1010-7OR:
13/8
12
108-9OR:
28/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Ascain (13/8), Easy To Love Blue (11/4), Djackpot De Vivoin (4/1), Ciceron Du Cebe (11/2), Dancer (9/1), Apollo De Ry (12/1), Amicalement Votre (28/1), Beau De Morgane (28/1), Bocage Du Rib (33/1), Asiona Cash (40/1), Alcibiade (80/1), Bora Du Chatelet (80/1)
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
