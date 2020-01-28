Meetings

16:17 Vincennes Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Jean Et Andre De La Vaissiere - Attele
  • 1m 5f 92y, Standard
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€19,800.002nd€11,000.003rd€6,160.004th€3,520.005th€2,200.006th€880.007th€440.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Result

Winning time:-Off time:16:23:41
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Mystic Mom
40-0OR:
80/1
T: Alain RousselJ: N Roussel
2
Mateo De Reve
40-0OR:
66/1
T: Y DesmetJ: J Ph Monclin
3
Always Ek
40-0OR:
4/1
T: A GocciadoroJ: B Goop
4
Juan Les Pins52
40-0OR:
40/1
T: A J MollemaJ: F Ouvrie
5
Galeo Du Tordoir7
40-0OR:
100/1
T: G Roig-balaguerJ: G Roig-balaguer
6
Gamin Normand23
40-0OR:
7/2
T: G ThorelJ: A Barrier
7
Ghana Fligny17
40-0OR:
6/1
T: G ThorelJ: J M Bazire
8
Gladiateur52
40-0OR:
11/1
T: W NimczykJ: M Nimczyk
9
Gaucho De Houelle8
40-0OR:
12/1
T: F LeblancJ: Y Lebourgeois
10
Gepetto De Godrel17
40-0OR:
22/1
T: J F SenetJ: J F Senet
12
Golden Sautonne17
40-0OR:
13/2
T: M AbrivardJ: M Abrivard
13
Gaillard De Larre28
40-0OR:
100/1
T: D BrohierJ: D Brohier
14
Gege Baroque17
40-0OR:
11/4
T: T H RaffegeauJ: E Raffin
15
Gaelic Du Rocher27
40-0OR:
9/1
T: F NivardJ: F Nivard

Non-Runners

11
Gui D'erable17
40-0OR: -
T: J P ThomainJ: D Thomain

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Gui D'erable (1/1), Gege Baroque (11/4), Gamin Normand (7/2), Always Ek (4/1), Ghana Fligny (6/1), Golden Sautonne (13/2), Gaelic Du Rocher (9/1), Gladiateur (11/1), Gaucho De Houelle (12/1), Gepetto De Godrel (22/1), Juan Les Pins (40/1), Mateo De Reve (66/1), Mystic Mom (80/1), Galeo Du Tordoir (100/1), Gaillard De Larre (100/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
15/8
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
9/4
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
4/1
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
5/1
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
8/1
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
12/1
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
12/1
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
40/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby