Meetings
16:17 Vincennes Tue 28 January 2020
1
40-0OR:
80/1
2
40-0OR:
66/1
3
40-0OR:
4/1
4
40-0OR:
40/1
5
40-0OR:
100/1
6
40-0OR:
7/2
7
40-0OR:
6/1
8
40-0OR:
11/1
9
40-0OR:
12/1
10
40-0OR:
22/1
12
40-0OR:
13/2
13
40-0OR:
100/1
14
40-0OR:
11/4
15
40-0OR:
9/1
Non-Runners
11
Gui D'erable17
40-0OR: -
T: J P ThomainJ: D Thomain
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Gui D'erable (1/1), Gege Baroque (11/4), Gamin Normand (7/2), Always Ek (4/1), Ghana Fligny (6/1), Golden Sautonne (13/2), Gaelic Du Rocher (9/1), Gladiateur (11/1), Gaucho De Houelle (12/1), Gepetto De Godrel (22/1), Juan Les Pins (40/1), Mateo De Reve (66/1), Mystic Mom (80/1), Galeo Du Tordoir (100/1), Gaillard De Larre (100/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed