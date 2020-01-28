Meetings

14:20 Vaal Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • SA Derby 4 April Fm 68 Handicap (F & M)
  • 7f 210y, Good
  • 15 Runners
  • WinnerR37,703.002ndR13,007.003rdR6,504.004thR3,243.005thR1,301.006thR641.007thR641.008thR641.009thR641.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
(1)
Magic Mila24
49-11OR: D
4/1
T: Paul PeterJ: Warren Kennedy
2
(5)
Initiator66
49-7OR:
6/1
T: Gary AlexanderJ: P Strydom
3
(13)
Tahitian Oranab17
49-7OR: CD
5/1
T: Ashley FortuneJ: A Domeyer
4
(4)
Plum Field12
59-6OR: BFCD
11/2
T: David NieuwenhuizenJ: Devin Habib
5
(6)
Elegancia26
79-5OR: CD
14/1
T: Dorrie ShamJ: C Maujean
7
(8)
Piccadilly Square26
69-3OR: CD
15/2
T: Brett WebberJ: G Lerena
8
(10)
See Me Runb124
59-3OR:
28/1
T: Gary AlexanderJ: Denis Schwarz
9
(9)
Hawthorn12
49-1OR: BFD
9/1
T: M F De KockJ: Callan Murray
10
(7)
Countess Trenton10
58-13OR: D
9/2
T: Heather AdamsonJ: S Khumalo
11
(12)
Passion Peach45
68-13OR: C
20/1
T: Barend Daniel BotesJ: Mathew Thackeray
12
(2)
Generosob10
78-10OR: CD
40/1
T: Romeo FrancisJ: Tejash Juglall (6)
13
(15)
Laat Lammetjie43
68-8OR: D
33/1
T: Brett WebberJ: Diego De Gouveia
14
(11)
Our Biscuit19
68-6OR:
66/1
T: Heinrich WesthuizenJ: Jeffery Syster (6)
15
(3)
Vine Street Star3
78-4OR:
25/1
T: Brett WebberJ: Philasande Mxoli (9)
16
(16)
Pretty Popular3
78-3OR: C
33/1
T: Brett WebberJ: Nathan Klink

Non-Runners

6
(14)
Wiley Kim12
49-4OR: -
T: Michael Nicholas HoudalakisJ: Marco V'Rensburg

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Magic Mila (4/1), Countess Trenton (9/2), Tahitian Orana (5/1), Plum Field (11/2), Initiator (6/1), Piccadilly Square (15/2), Hawthorn (9/1), Elegancia (14/1), Wiley Kim (14/1), Passion Peach (20/1), Vine Street Star (25/1), See Me Run (28/1), Laat Lammetjie (33/1), Pretty Popular (33/1), Generoso (40/1), Our Biscuit (66/1)

