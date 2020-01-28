Meetings
14:20 Vaal Tue 28 January 2020
1
(1)
49-11OR: D
4/1
2
(5)
49-7OR:
6/1
3
(13)
49-7OR: CD
5/1
4
(4)
59-6OR: BFCD
11/2
5
(6)
79-5OR: CD
14/1
7
(8)
69-3OR: CD
15/2
8
(10)
See Me Runb124
59-3OR:
28/1
9
(9)
Hawthorn12
49-1OR: BFD
9/1
10
(7)
58-13OR: D
9/2
11
(12)
68-13OR: C
20/1
12
(2)
Generosob10
78-10OR: CD
40/1
13
(15)
68-8OR: D
33/1
14
(11)
68-6OR:
66/1
15
(3)
78-4OR:
25/1
16
(16)
78-3OR: C
33/1
Non-Runners
6
(14)
Wiley Kim12
49-4OR: -
T: Michael Nicholas HoudalakisJ: Marco V'Rensburg
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Magic Mila (4/1), Countess Trenton (9/2), Tahitian Orana (5/1), Plum Field (11/2), Initiator (6/1), Piccadilly Square (15/2), Hawthorn (9/1), Elegancia (14/1), Wiley Kim (14/1), Passion Peach (20/1), Vine Street Star (25/1), See Me Run (28/1), Laat Lammetjie (33/1), Pretty Popular (33/1), Generoso (40/1), Our Biscuit (66/1)
