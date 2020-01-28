Meetings

13:45 Vaal Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Book For SA Classic 7 March Mr 88 Handicap
  • 7f 210y, Good
  • 10 Runners
  • WinnerR58,001.002ndR20,005.003rdR10,003.004thR5,001.005thR1,997.006thR1,008.007thR1,008.008thR1,008.009thR1,008.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:13:45:13
1
(5)
Dan The Lad40
79-9OR: C
12/1
T: Paul MatchettJ: S Brown
2
(2)
Royal Italian19
59-6OR: C
14/1
T: Sean TarryJ: Kabelo Matsunyane
3
(9)
Mr Greenlightb121
59-3OR: D
9/2
T: M F De KockJ: Callan Murray
4
(4)
Valetorio24
49-0OR: C
3/1
T: Corne SpiesJ: Craig Zackey
5
(3)
Marshall Foch40
59-0OR: BFCD
13/8
T: Paul PeterJ: Warren Kennedy
6
(7)
Throng59
69-0OR: CD
40/1
T: Sean TarryJ: Luke Ferraris
7
(10)
Hidden Agenda19
98-10OR: CD
28/1
T: Scott KennyJ: Jeffery Syster (6)
8
(1)
Norland17
68-7OR: CD
7/1
T: Chris ErasmusJ: Denis Schwarz
9
(6)
Seven Patriots21
48-3OR: CD
11/2
T: Mike/adam AzzieJ: S Khumalo
10
(8)
Profit Ratio35
88-3OR:
66/1
T: Craig MayhewJ: Philasande Mxoli (9)

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Marshall Foch (13/8), Valetorio (3/1), Mr Greenlight (9/2), Seven Patriots (11/2), Norland (7/1), Dan The Lad (12/1), Royal Italian (14/1), Hidden Agenda (28/1), Throng (40/1), Profit Ratio (66/1)

