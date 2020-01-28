Meetings
13:45 Vaal Tue 28 January 2020
1
(5)
79-9OR: C
12/1
2
(2)
59-6OR: C
14/1
3
(9)
Mr Greenlightb121
59-3OR: D
9/2
4
(4)
49-0OR: C
3/1
5
(3)
59-0OR: BFCD
13/8
6
(7)
Throng59
69-0OR: CD
40/1
7
(10)
98-10OR: CD
28/1
8
(1)
Norland17
68-7OR: CD
7/1
9
(6)
48-3OR: CD
11/2
10
(8)
88-3OR:
66/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Marshall Foch (13/8), Valetorio (3/1), Mr Greenlight (9/2), Seven Patriots (11/2), Norland (7/1), Dan The Lad (12/1), Royal Italian (14/1), Hidden Agenda (28/1), Throng (40/1), Profit Ratio (66/1)
