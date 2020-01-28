Meetings

12:30 Vaal Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Book For Met In Jozi 1 February Mr 96 Handicap
  • 5f 212y, Good
  • 12 Runners
  • WinnerR63,809.002ndR22,002.003rdR10,992.004thR5,496.005thR2,198.006thR1,099.007thR1,099.008thR1,099.009thR1,099.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:12:31:10
1
(11)
Whorly Whorlyb230
69-6OR: CD
22/1
T: Clinton BindaJ: Jeffery Syster (6)
2
(6)
Rock Of Africab10
79-5OR: CD
9/2
T: Erico VerdoneseJ: G Lerena
3
(4)
Captain Courteous35
89-4OR: D
20/1
T: Barend Daniel BotesJ: Warren Kennedy
4
(3)
Double 'O' Eight12
69-4OR: CD
5/1
T: Grant MarounJ: S Khumalo
5
(12)
State Trooper35
69-3OR: BFCD
3/1
T: Roy MagnerJ: R Danielson
6
(5)
Life Is Good47
79-1OR: CD
14/1
T: Barend Daniel BotesJ: Marco V'Rensburg
7
(7)
Topmast12
59-1OR: CD
6/1
T: Dorrie ShamJ: C Maujean
8
(2)
In Cahoots40
59-0OR: CD
9/2
T: Sean TarryJ: Luke Ferraris
9
(9)
Talktothestarsb10
99-0OR: CD
20/1
T: Coenie De BeerJ: Diego De Gouveia
10
(8)
Isphanb17
98-13OR: C
28/1
T: Roy MagnerJ: Denis Schwarz
11
(1)
Donny G24
88-8OR: CD
7/1
T: Grant MarounJ: P Strydom
12
(10)
Silver Masterb24
78-7OR: CD
33/1
T: Barend Daniel BotesJ: Mathew Thackeray

Betting

Forecast

State Trooper (3/1), Rock Of Africa (9/2), In Cahoots (9/2), Double 'O' Eight (5/1), Topmast (6/1), Donny G (7/1), Life Is Good (14/1), Captain Courteous (20/1), Talktothestars (20/1), Whorly Whorly (22/1), Isphan (28/1), Silver Master (33/1)

