12:30 Vaal Tue 28 January 2020
1
(11)
Whorly Whorlyb230
69-6OR: CD
22/1
2
(6)
79-5OR: CD
9/2
3
(4)
89-4OR: D
20/1
4
(3)
69-4OR: CD
5/1
5
(12)
69-3OR: BFCD
3/1
6
(5)
79-1OR: CD
14/1
7
(7)
Topmast12
59-1OR: CD
6/1
8
(2)
59-0OR: CD
9/2
9
(9)
99-0OR: CD
20/1
10
(8)
Isphanb17
98-13OR: C
28/1
11
(1)
Donny G24
88-8OR: CD
7/1
12
(10)
78-7OR: CD
33/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Forecast
State Trooper (3/1), Rock Of Africa (9/2), In Cahoots (9/2), Double 'O' Eight (5/1), Topmast (6/1), Donny G (7/1), Life Is Good (14/1), Captain Courteous (20/1), Talktothestars (20/1), Whorly Whorly (22/1), Isphan (28/1), Silver Master (33/1)
