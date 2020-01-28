Meetings
11:20 Vaal Tue 28 January 2020
1
(12)
39-6OR:
50/1
2
(3)
39-6OR:
8/1
3
(10)
Fire And Iceb26
39-6OR:
8/1
5
(5)
39-6OR:
7/2
6
(8)
39-6OR:
8/1
7
(7)
39-6OR:
8/1
8
(2)
39-6OR:
40/1
9
(4)
39-6OR:
50/1
10
(9)
Portico37
39-6OR: BF
5/2
11
(13)
39-6OR:
18/1
12
(1)
39-1OR:
4/1
13
(11)
39-1OR:
22/1
Non-Runners
4
(6)
Just As Rich
39-6OR: -
T: Stephanus BothaJ: Lukas Bester
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Portico (5/2), Karnallie (7/2), Afternoon Tea (4/1), Fire And Ice (8/1), Magic Blaze (8/1), Master Of Disguise (8/1), Dusted Donut (8/1), Just As Rich (14/1), Stormy Seas (18/1), Galactico (22/1), Pforzheim (40/1), Phinda Mzala (50/1), Double Seven (50/1)
