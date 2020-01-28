17:25 Southwell Tue 28 January 2020
Yet to win on Fibresand, but has made the frame here, so acts well enough on it. 11lb higher here than when scoring on Chelmsford's Polytrack (7f) last June. Has won on turf since, but needs to be better than his latest Newcastle effort.
Dual 5f winner here in 2017 and has added three turf wins over that trip since. On a competitive mark, but needs to pull out more over this distance.
Triple C&D winner, and arrives having recorded two of those in succession in the past few weeks. Won a similar race to this (0-70) last time, and should again be a very strong contender after another 2lb rise.
Dual 5f winner here. Arrives after three successive seconds on Polytrack/Tapeta. Remains on a competitive mark, but just needs to eek out a little bit more to be adding another success to his CV.
6f Newcastle winner this time last year, and followed that up with a 5f win here, when 6lb higher (for Richard Fahey). Has been below that level in all four runs for this trainer, so arrives in need of a revival.
Placed in all his first three starts when with Jeremy Noseda last year, but form tailed off when with Charlie Fellowes. Took step back in the right direction on first run for this trainer at Chelmsford recently. Interesting dropped 3lb and in trip.
Dual turf winner (5f/6f) who is 0-12 on AW. Tries this surface for the first time and showed at Newcastle in October (final start for Robert Cowell) that he is capable of being very competitive from this mark.
Has won over this trip on both Polytrack and Tapeta. 0-2 at this venue, but can't say she doesn't act on the surface and at 2lb higher than her last win, minus her 7lb claimer, it would be no surprise to see her closely involved.
In good form after a C&D win on his penultimate start and a narrow defeat from 6lb higher last time. Up another 4lb, so more needed, but certainly can't rule him out.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Liamba (7/2), Sandridge Lad (9/2), Captain Dion (5/1), Gnaad (6/1), Le Manege Enchante (8/1), Aquarius (8/1), Johnny Reb (9/1), Coolagh Magic (12/1), Leo Minor (50/1)
Verdict
- Aquarius
- Liamba
- Johnny Reb
Video Replay
Next Race Off
