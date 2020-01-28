Meetings

17:25 Southwell Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap (Class 5)
  • 6f 16y, Standard
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:1m 15.14sOff time:17:27:10
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Captain Dionb11
79-8OR: 71D
5/1
T: I FurtadoJ: Jason Hart

Yet to win on Fibresand, but has made the frame here, so acts well enough on it. 11lb higher here than when scoring on Chelmsford's Polytrack (7f) last June. Has won on turf since, but needs to be better than his latest Newcastle effort.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
(7)
Gnaad31
69-8OR: 71C
6/1
T: A BaileyJ: David Probert

Dual 5f winner here in 2017 and has added three turf wins over that trip since. On a competitive mark, but needs to pull out more over this distance.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(8)
Liambav23
59-7OR: 70CD
7/2
T: D O'MearaJ: D Nolan

Triple C&D winner, and arrives having recorded two of those in succession in the past few weeks. Won a similar race to this (0-70) last time, and should again be a very strong contender after another 2lb rise.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
(5)
Sandridge Lad10
49-7OR: 70BFC
9/2
T: J RyanJ: B A Curtis

Dual 5f winner here. Arrives after three successive seconds on Polytrack/Tapeta. Remains on a competitive mark, but just needs to eek out a little bit more to be adding another success to his CV.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(9)
Coolagh Magic21
49-6OR: 69CD
12/1
T: Seb SpencerJ: K T O'Neill

6f Newcastle winner this time last year, and followed that up with a 5f win here, when 6lb higher (for Richard Fahey). Has been below that level in all four runs for this trainer, so arrives in need of a revival.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(3)
Johnny Rebb14
49-5OR: 68
9/1
T: James FergusonJ: Daniel Muscutt

Placed in all his first three starts when with Jeremy Noseda last year, but form tailed off when with Charlie Fellowes. Took step back in the right direction on first run for this trainer at Chelmsford recently. Interesting dropped 3lb and in trip.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(2)
Leo Minort12
69-3OR: 66D
50/1
T: D C GriffithsJ: Phil Dennis

Dual turf winner (5f/6f) who is 0-12 on AW. Tries this surface for the first time and showed at Newcastle in October (final start for Robert Cowell) that he is capable of being very competitive from this mark.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(6)
Aquariusp4
48-7OR: 56D
8/1
T: M ApplebyJ: George Rooke (7)

Has won over this trip on both Polytrack and Tapeta. 0-2 at this venue, but can't say she doesn't act on the surface and at 2lb higher than her last win, minus her 7lb claimer, it would be no surprise to see her closely involved.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(4)
Le Manege Enchantev5
78-7OR: 55BFCD
8/1
T: D ShawJ: L Morris

In good form after a C&D win on his penultimate start and a narrow defeat from 6lb higher last time. Up another 4lb, so more needed, but certainly can't rule him out.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Liamba (7/2), Sandridge Lad (9/2), Captain Dion (5/1), Gnaad (6/1), Le Manege Enchante (8/1), Aquarius (8/1), Johnny Reb (9/1), Coolagh Magic (12/1), Leo Minor (50/1)

Verdict

A competitive contest in prospect. Liamba arrives in super form and will take some beating, while Sandridge Lad, Johnny Reb and Leo Minor are all of interest. However, AQUARIUS is of interest as a winner over this trip elsewhere and with reason to believe that she could come good on this surface under her 7lb claimer.
  1. Aquarius
  2. Liamba
  3. Johnny Reb

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
15/8
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
9/4
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
4/1
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
5/1
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
8/1
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
12/1
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
12/1
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
40/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby