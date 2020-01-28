Meetings
12:25 Pau Tue 28 January 2020
1
(1)
Venantimib20
39-8OR: D
11/4
2
(6)
Indar44
39-4OR:
7/4
3
(2)
38-12OR:
5/1
4
(8)
38-11OR:
7/1
5
(3)
Flokiv1
38-11OR:
28/1
6
(5)
Soul Of Fireb94
38-8OR:
33/1
7
(7)
Cashel Ladyv11
38-8OR:
28/1
8
(11)
38-8OR:
16/1
9
(9)
38-8OR:
7/1
10
(4)
Kaleovab157
38-8OR:
25/1
11
(10)
38-8OR:
16/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Indar (7/4), Venantimi (11/4), Rosy Moon (5/1), King Wooty (7/1), Abundancia (7/1), Imettad (16/1), Covadonga's Lakes (16/1), Kaleova (25/1), Cashel Lady (28/1), Floki (28/1), Soul Of Fire (33/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed